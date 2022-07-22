Ananya Panday serves her best look ever in black cut-out dress for Liger trailer event with Vijay Deverakonda: All pics

Actors Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda released the trailer of their upcoming film Liger in Hyderabad. The duo got together with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh to promote the much-anticipated film amid fanfare. While Vijay donned a toned-down look in a black T-shirt, brown pants and chappals, Ananya brought the glamour to the show with her smoking hot avatar in a black cut-out dress that deserves to be on the runway. It is one of her best looks ever and deserves all your attention.

On Thursday, Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda got together for the launch event of Liger's trailer in Hyderabad. Ananya slipped into an all-black dress for the occasion and dropped pictures of her jaw-dropping look on the internet. She posted the photos with the caption, "LIGER trailer launch." Celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio styled Ananya's look for the occasion. Keep scrolling to check out her post and how she styled the ensemble. (Also Read: Ananya Panday in a nude bustier and mini skirt set takes over the bay during a night out: Check out pics here)

Ananya's black dress is from the shelves of the clothing label ROOM 24. Talking about the design details, it comes with an intricate cut-out on the midriff and a risqué thigh-high slit on the front. The ensemble also has a halter neckline with a criss-cross front, a bodycon silhouette accentuating her svelte frame, gathered details on the waist and a midi-length hemline.

Ananya paired the gorgeous ensemble with minimal accessories, embracing the effortless styling while giving her fans a smoking hot fashion moment. She chose pointed black high heels, Swarovski earrings and rings. In the end, the Liger actor opted to leave her wavy tresses open in a side parting.

For the glam picks, Ananya picked a dewy base, blushed cheeks, glossy coral pink lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, beaming highlighter and sharp contouring.

Meanwhile, Liger is a sports drama directed by Puri Jagannath, and apart from Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, it also stars Ramya Krishnan and Mike Tyson. It will be released in theatres on August 25 in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.