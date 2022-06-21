Ananya Panday in a nude bustier and mini skirt set takes over the bay during a night out: Check out pics here

One can always trust Gen-Z style icon Ananya Panday to slay off-duty wardrobe like a total fashionista. The Gehraiyaan actor may just be a few films old in the industry, but her sartorial statements have already captured a large fan base. Her off-the-screen wardrobe is all about mixing elegant and effortless elements together to create a striking fashion moment. Ananya's latest look for an outing in Bandra, Mumbai, is proof of the same. Last night, the star took over the bay in a nude-coloured bustier top and mini skirt set. So, if you need the inspiration to revamp your party wardrobe, this is it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Ananya Panday stepped out in the bay to enjoy a night out. Paparazzi clicked the Khaali Peeli actor dressed in the nude-coloured ensemble. She even posed for the cameras before making her way to her car. Scroll ahead to check out Ananaya's photos and know the details of her jaw-dropping ensemble. (Also Read: Ananya Panday wears ₹2k bralette and skirt for date night with Janhvi, Shanaya)

Ananya Panday steps out in the bay for a night out. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Coming to Ananya's ensemble for the night out, the set features a body-hugging silhouette accentuating the star's svelte frame. The bustier top comes with barely-there straps, a plunging V neckline and deep back, a cropped hem to display her washboard abs, and a gathered tulle overlay.

Ananya teamed the bustier with a skirt that had a matching tulle overlay placed with gathered details, a high-rise waistline and a mini hem length displaying the star's long legs. She styled the nude outfit with nude peep-toe pumps featuring killer high heels, a chain-link silver choker necklace, and a black patterned leather mini bag. (Also Read: Ananya Panday practises the Shirshasana during inversion yoga session in video)

Ananya Panday in a nude bustier top and mini skirt set. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the end, Ananya chose to leave her short tresses open in a side parting and styled them with soft curls. Nude pink lip shade, sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, on-fleek brows, glowing skin, and blushed cheeks rounded off Ananya's glam picks with the nude bustier and mini skirt set.

Meanwhile, Ananya's outfit is a perfect option for a night out with your girlfriends or a dinner date with your partner. You can revamp the look by adding a bold red lip, striking makeup elements and statement earrings.

What do you think of Ananya's look?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON