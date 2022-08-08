Ananya Panday is the cutest eye candy for Liger Ahmedabad promotions in backless mesh top and flared jeans: All pics

Actor Ananya Panday has established herself as a Gen-Z favourite fashion icon with trendy and relatable sartorial choices. Though the star is only a few films old, her fashion choices have already made a mark among Bollywood enthusiasts. And now, as she promotes her upcoming pan-India film Liger with co-star Vijay Deverakonda, the star is leaving no stone unturned to make a killer statement with her OOTD [outfit of the day]. Proof? Ananya's latest look for Liger promotions in Ahmedabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, Ananya turned into the cutest eye candy as she dropped pictures of her latest look for Liger promotions. The star captioned her post, "Full majja ni life. Hello Ahmedabad!!!! #Liger #Liger25thAugust." She wore an orange mesh top and white denim jeans for the occasion and garnered much praise from her fans on social media. Check out the pictures to see her OOTD. (Also Read: Ananya Panday had a print-on-print day in bespoke floral lehenga choli set and here's how the pictures turned out)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ananya chose an orange-coloured mesh bodysuit featuring a backless detail, bateau neckline, full-length sleeves, intricate cut-outs, and a bodycon silhouette accentuating her svelte frame. She paired the top with contrasting white-coloured denim jeans that had a high-rise waist, flared hems, and figure-hugging fit around the waist.

Ananya glammed up her Gen-Z-approved ensemble with funky accessories, including a pair of off-white chunky lace-up sneakers, stacked beaded multi-coloured bracelets, a matching necklace, and statement rings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the end, she chose side-parted open wavy mane, sleek black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, contouring to define her face, and mauve lip shade for the glam picks.

Ananya's pictures received much love from her fans, who flooded the comments section with praise for the star. One netizen wrote, "Love this moment." Another user commented, "Amazing photo." A few others posted different emoticons to compliment the actor.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda's Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film is Vijay's Bollywood debut, and he will play an underdog fighter from Mumbai who competes in an MMA championship. Ramya Krishnan, Makarand Deshpande, and Mike Tyson also star in the movie.