Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Orry stun in glam ethnic outfits at friend's wedding; see who wore what

Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Vedang Raina, Orry, and a host of other stars recently attended a friend's wedding, and it was nothing short of a fashion extravaganza. As expected from these Bollywood fashionistas, the event was brimming with style inspiration, with everyone showcasing their glam ethnic looks and putting their best fashion foot forward. (Also read: Rasha Thadani's stunning wardrobe is ultimate fashion mood board for Gen Z. See pics ) Orry, Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday showcased their stylish ethnic looks at a friend's wedding.(Instagram/@Orry)

Bollywood stars dazzle in glam ethnic outfits

Recently, Orry treated fashion lovers to a weekend delight by sharing inside pictures from the star-studded wedding on his Instagram story. True to his style, he struck his signature poses with all the stars, giving us a glimpse of the glitz and glam. Let's take a look at who wore what and pick some style tips.

Orry, who was present in all the pictures, donned a beige bandh gala kurta with striking golden shimmer detailing throughout. Complementing his outfit, he sported multiple golden earrings and a perfectly groomed appearance, completing his stylish look with finesse. On the other hand, Vedang Raina opted for a minimal yet dapper all-black ensemble featuring a kurta with subtle floral detailing paired with matching pants.

Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday's stylish lehenga looks

Khushi Kapoor looked stunning in a navy blue lehenga featuring a bralette-style blouse adorned with shimmering details. She paired it with a matching lehenga skirt and a dupatta embellished with golden sequin floral embroidered borders. Styled with a statement choker necklace, stud earrings, glamorous makeup, and her hair tied in a sleek ponytail, she flawlessly completed her ethnic look.

Ananya Panday, staying true to her Gen Z fashion icon status, rocked a full-sleeved black velvet crop blouse paired with a vibrant yellow long skirt featuring intricate multicolored floral embroidery and a golden embellished belt at the waist. She accessorised her look with a kundan choker necklace adorned with red rubies and matching oversized statement earrings. With blush-toned makeup, kohl-rimmed eyes, a tiny black bindi on her forehead, and open tresses, she looked absolutely stunning.