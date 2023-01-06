Ananya Panday’s sun kissed pictures in a white monokini is a midweek dream

Ananya Panday is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Be it a casual ensemble, or slaying a beach look in a stunning bikini, or giving us glimpses of her festive celebrations with friends and family, Ananya’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her fashion diaries. Ananya believes in keeping it minimal, stylish and most importantly, comfortable. The actor’s fashion mantra is simple and she urges everyone to abide by it. Ananya keeps setting the fashion bar higher for us with every post that she makes on her social media handles.

Ananya, a day back, shared a set of pictures of herself looking fabulous as ever in a stunning ensemble. The actor chose an indoor photoshoot, and sat on the floor of an empty house, bathed in sunlight as she posed for the cameras. Ananya picked a clean white monokini for the pictures. The monokini came with half sleeves and a closed neckline, and hugged her shape to show off her curves perfectly. In multiple poses, Ananya showed off her attire for the day and won the hearts of her fans. “Everything is just better on film,” The actor captioned her pictures. In no time, Ananya’s pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family, including her friends and fans. Reacting to the pictures, Mahira Khan commented, “Love these.” Take a look at her pictures here:

Styled by fashion stylist Meagan Concessio, Ananya wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the pictures while sitting on the floor of the room. Ananya let the sun play on her face as she looked away from the camera for this dreamy photoshoot. Assisted by makeup artist Stacy Gomes, Ananya wore minimal makeup to match the mood of the pictures. In black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Ananya aced the look to perfection.

