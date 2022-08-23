Ananya Panday takes over 'Dilwallon ki Dilli' in chic denim-on-denim outfit for Liger promotions with Vijay Deverakonda

The cast and makers of Liger are leaving no stone unturned as they promote their upcoming film Liger with full enthusiasm. Moreover, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, the leads of the much-anticipated movie, are visiting all over the country for the film's promotions. And their latest stop is 'Dilwallon ki Dilli'. Ananya took over the capital with her chic glamour and a stunning denim-on-denim outfit. She wore it for attending an event for Liger. One look at Ananya's ensemble, and you will be swooning. Keep scrolling to know all the details.

On Sunday evening, Ananya dropped several pictures from a photoshoot - serving glamorous poses in a denim jacket, flared pants and cropped top. The actor wore the outfit to promote Liger with Vijay Deverakonda and captioned the post, "Dilwallon ki Dilli, just 3 days to gooooo! #Liger25thAugust." Ananya's look scored much praise from her fans on social media thanks to her stylist Meagan Concessio, known for her work with other actors like Tara Sutaria and Janhvi Kapoor. Check out Ananya's post below. (Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday twin in black traditional looks, spread romantic vibes for Liger promotions. All pics)

Ananya Panday displayed her toned abs in a classic black and white printed crop top featuring a short hem length, half sleeves, black-and-white vertical stripes, round neckline, and a fitted silhouette. She styled it with a dark blue denim jacket and pants, slaying the denim-on-denim trend like a total fashionista.

Ananya's dark blue-coloured denim jacket features notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, a tailored fit, full-length sleeves, frayed trims on the cuff and hem, and patch pockets on the sides. Matching dark blue denim jeans completed the look. It has a high-rise waistline, frayed trims, flared hem, and a baggy fitting.

In the end, Ananya chose centre-parted open wavy tresses, sleek black eyeliner, nude pink lip shade, mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, blushed cheeks, dewy base, and sharp contouring for the glam picks. A bunch of statement rings and chunky white sneakers rounded it all off.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's film Liger is set to release on August 25.