Ankita Lokhande dons gorgeous silk saree for pics with Vicky Jain's family and new video: Internet praises her glow

Since she married Vicky Jain, actor Ankita Lokhande has wowed netizens with her traditional fashion choices. From draping herself in silk sarees for enjoying festivities at home to chilling with Vicky Jain in a sharara suit set, Ankita wore it all. Now, her latest video in a pink silk saree has also wowed netizens and has them saying, "Look at that glow."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ankita took to Instagram on January 30 to post a video and pictures of herself in a pink and gold silk saree. The Pavitra Rishta actor posed with her husband, Vicky Jain's family in the photos. Scroll ahead to see the video and the photos.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ankita draped herself in a fuchsia pink silk saree for the Instagram reel. It features gold brocade embroidery done all over the drape, pleats and pallu and broad golden borders. She wore the six yards with a matching fuchsia pink blouse with a U neckline and gold brocade embroidery done on the sleeves.

ALSO READ | Ankita Lokhande in gorgeous yellow sharara waits for her Saajanji Vicky Jain

Ankita opted for minimal accessories to style the Indian ethnic look. She wore a gold choker necklace adorned with red gemstones, gold earrings, pink and gold bangles, a metallic gold watch and her single thread black beaded mangalsutra with a diamond pendant.

Ankita Lokhande with her family.

Ankita's glam picks with the pink silk saree included pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, sindoor, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks, a dainty pink bindi, on-point highlighter and glowing skin. In the end, she left her super silky and straight tresses open in a centre parting to round off the look.

After Ankita posted the video on her Instagram page, many of her followers liked it and took to the comments section to praise her look. Mahhi Vij commented, "Sundar." Prarthana Behere wrote, "See this glow girl...Soooooo happy for you."

ALSO READ | Glowing Ankita Lokhande's Marathi bride look with Vicky Jain wins hearts

See some of the comments:

Comments on Ankita Lokhande's post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married on December 14 in the presence of their family and friends. The couple had a grand wedding in Mumbai. The star will soon be back on screen in Pavitra Rishta 2.