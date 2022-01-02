Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ankita Lokhande in black backless dress parties with Vicky Jain and the pics are LOVE: See here

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain partied the night away with their friends recently. The star stunned in a black backless dress for the occasion and also shared gorgeous pictures.
Published on Jan 02, 2022 08:17 AM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Newlyweds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain partied the night away with their friends recently and took to Instagram to share all the fun moments. The Pavitra Rishta star also posted adorable pictures of herself and her husband from the occasion, and they are all things love. We liked the actor's ensemble in the photos.

Ankita posted the photos on her official Instagram account with the caption, "The best feeling in the world is being with someone who wants you as much as you want them #aboutlastnight #anvikikahani." The two lovebirds struck romantic poses in the clicks. Take a look at the post:

Ankita chose a black satin-silk dress for dancing the night away with her husband and friends. It features a high halter neckline, backless detailing, a figure-skimming bodice, keyhole cut-out on the waist, and a flowy skirt that comes with pleats.

Ankita wore the ensemble with minimal accessories, keeping her party look absolutely fuss-free. She teamed it with shimmery silver ear cuffs and matching footwear. A half-tied hairdo flaunting her curly mane, red lip shade, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, winged eyeliner, and mascara-clad lashes concluded the glam picks.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. 
Vicky Jain complemented his wife with a monochrome look. He wore a black-and-white knit round neck jumper teamed with black skinny-fit pants. A pair of casual shoes and a silver bracelet completed his ensemble.

After Ankita posted the photos, their fans and many celebrities took to the comments section to praise the couple. Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, "My cuties," and Mahhi Vij commented, "Stunners."

Ankita Lokhande parties with Vicky Jain.

Ankita also posted an Instagram reel in which she flaunted her dress and struck different poses for the camera. She captioned the post with black heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Ankita married Vicky Jain in December last year. The couple had a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai, attended by all the big names in the industry.

