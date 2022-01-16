Ankita Lokhande in gorgeous yellow sharara waits for her Saajanji Vicky Jain: Pretty dulhan, says Internet

Newly-married Ankita Lokhande celebrated her first Makar Sankranti after tying the knot with Vicky Jain. The Pavitra Rishta actor took to Instagram recently to share a video that offered a sneak peek into her celebrations with family. Now, the star has posted another video that shows her waiting for her 'Saajanji' aka her husband, dressed in a gorgeous yellow sharara set. We love her traditional look.

On January 15, Ankita posted a video which was a compilation of several boomerang clips of the star standing on her balcony decorated with plants and fairy lights. She used Anurati Roy's song, Saajanji, for the Instagram reel and tagged Vicky Jain.

Ankita posed in the video wearing a gorgeous traditional outfit in a bright and festive yellow shade. She chose an embroidered sharara set featuring a short knee-length kurti adorned with sequinned details, fit and flare silhouette, scalloped lace embroidered hem and quarter length sleeves.

Ankita Lokhande wears a gorgeous yellow sharara.

The 37-year-old star teamed the kurti with sharara pants featuring sequinned embellishments in a similar pattern, scalloped hem, flared silhouette and intricate details enhancing the traditional look. A zari dupatta, draped on Ankita's head, with gold gotta embroidery rounded off the ensemble.

Ankita wore the suit set with minimal jewellery, including gold and pearl bracelets, her engagement ring and her single thread black beaded mangalsutra.

Ankita Lokhande styles her traditional look with minimal jewels.

A centre-parted sleek ponytail with crown braids added an elegant charm to the star's ethnic look. In the end, minimal make-up and nude lip shade completed the glam picks.

After Ankita shared the video, it garnered several likes and comments from her followers. Mahhi Vij commented, "Sundar." Another user wrote, "Kaun hai ye pretty si dulhan (Who is this pretty bride?)." See some of the comments.

Comments on Ankita Lokhande's post.

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain on December 14 in a grand ceremony. The couple had a beautiful wedding in Mumbai's Grand Hyatt, attended by their family and friends.