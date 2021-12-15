Ankita Lokhande's 1.6 lakh floral lehenga for mehendi took 45 days to make

Baaghi 3 actor Ankita Lokhande recently tied the knot with long-time beau Vicky Jain and the Internet is flooded with their happy pictures from various ceremonies that has left the fashion police on their toes. Setting the Internet on fire, Ankita was seen giving a sexy twist to ethnic wear but it is the journey of her sleeveless floral lehenga at mehendi, that took 45 days from sketches to the actual ensemble after painstakingly crafted by 15 hand karigars while the jewellery took 28 hours of hard work, which has us hooked.

Taking to her social media handle recently, the diva shared a slew of pictures from her mehendi event where she was seen twining with the groom in pastel colours. While Vicky was seen donning a pair of pastel dhoti pants teamed with a kurta which was styled with a draped dupatta, Ankita was dolled up in a blooming tale lehenga set that kept the essence of the mood of the function.

The ensemble came with a sleeveless white base blouse that sported floral embroidery in multicolours all over. It was paired with a white base lehenga that too sported floral hand embroidery in multicolours and was layered with a powder pink patchwork dupatta that was made of organza fabric.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Siddhartha Bansal's eponymous label that boasts of crafted prints and embroideries with feminine cuts taking inspiration from various Indian textile crafts and fusing them with fresh colour combination and intricate detailed motifs. Ankita's floral lehenga originally costs ₹1,63,500 on the designer website.

Ankita Lokhande's mehendi lehenga from Siddhartha Bansal(siddharthabansal.com)

As per the designer, “The ensemble is intricately and painstakingly crafted by 15 hand Karigars, using crafts like dapka work, pita work and combinations of millions of sequins adorned with patch work." Siddhartha added, “The journey of the outfit took 45 days from sketches to the actual ensemble. As the name suggests, the ensemble gives a fresh blooming feel to the bride as she is steps to the new journey of life with a big smile and joy in her heart.”

As for the jewellery, Ankita accessorised her look with a pair of embroidered earrings, a necklace, a maangteeka, a kamar band, a haathphool and a phool baaju all credited to Kanyaadhan by Dhiraj Aayushi. According to the sustainable and eco-friendly jewellery brand, “Creating this winsome jewellery took 28 hours of hard work by our local karigars of Kolkata.”

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Ankita amplified the glam quotient with a dewy makeup look. She was styled by fashion stylist Priyankka Castelinno.

