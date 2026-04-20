Anushka Sharma keeps it simple in floral cotton suit as she arrives in Delhi with Virat Kohli. Here's what it costs

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen at the Delhi airport recently. The couple was snapped by paparazzi as they exited the airport in the capital and got into their vehicle.

Anushka Sharma spotted at Delhi airport with Virat Kohli.

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To catch a flight to Delhi, Anushka and Virat both chose simple attire. While Virat looked smart in a T-shirt and denim jeans, Anushka served a simple look in a pretty cotton suit from the label Eka.

Decoding Anushka Sharma's outfit

Anushka's outfit for catching a flight to Delhi is a perfect blend of minimal artistry, designed to make a statement with sophisticated details and vibrant patterns. It is a great sartorial pick to beat the heat. Additionally, the pastel colours and pristine white shade scream summer.

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{{^usCountry}} The outfit features a kurta with an all-around, delicate pin tuck design that encircles the bodice, adding texture and creating a flattering, flowy silhouette. It also features a boat neckline, drop shoulders, full-length sleeves, and lace trim at the hem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The outfit features a kurta with an all-around, delicate pin tuck design that encircles the bodice, adding texture and creating a flattering, flowy silhouette. It also features a boat neckline, drop shoulders, full-length sleeves, and lace trim at the hem. {{/usCountry}}

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The floral motifs are created using a combination of three to four hand-carved blocks, as per the design studio's specifications, layered to achieve a rich, detailed pattern. The kurta comes with a pair of pastel blue flared pants featuring white stripes and an ankle-length hem.

Anushka completed the ensemble with a green-coloured cotton dupatta, which she draped on her shoulders. She rounded off the look with grey faux leather Kolhapuri sandals, dainty gold earrings, a beaded choker necklace, a bracelet watch, and sunglasses. Centre-parted loose tresses and a no-makeup makeup look gave the finishing touch.

The price of Anushka Sharma's kurta set

Anushka's outfit is from the Eka clothing label. It is called the Elle Dress. If you wish to buy the ensemble, it is worth ₹30,000 on their website.

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Meanwhile, Anushka's look garnered love from fans. They flooded the social media with praises, with one commenting, “The most prettiest woman.” Another Instagram user said, “She is always so pretty.” Someone else commented, “So simple and elegant. Always gorgeous.”

About Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is an award-winning Indian actor. Her husband, Virat Kohli, is an Indian cricketer. The couple's relationship began during a 2013 ad shoot. After which, they tied the knot in 2017. The couple got married on December 11, 2017, in a dreamy, intimate ceremony in Tuscany. Later, they welcomed two kids. Their daughter, Vamika, was born on January 11, 2021, followed by their son, Akaay, on February 15, 2024.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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