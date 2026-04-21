Anushka Sharma's kurta set to visit Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan with Virat Kohli is perfect summer look. It costs…

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visited Premanand Ji Maharaj during a spiritual visit to Vrindavan to seek blessings. The couple were recently spotted leaving from Delhi airport. Now, pictures of Anushka and Virat visiting Premanand Ji Maharaj’s dham in Vrindavan have taken over the internet.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visit Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan.

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Also Read | Anushka Sharma keeps it simple in floral cotton suit as she arrives in Delhi with Virat Kohli. Here's what it costs

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visit Premanand Ji Maharaj's ashram

The couple recently visited Keli Kunj Ashram to seek blessings from the spiritual leader, and engaged in darshan and attended a spiritual session with the spiritual guru at the ashram, along with other devotees. The photos showed Anushka and Virat wearing simple clothes. They also wore tulsi malas around their necks and adorned their foreheads with tilaks.

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{{^usCountry}} Virat Kohli wore a simple ensemble for the spiritual visit. He opted for a purple crew-neck sweatshirt with a round neckline, full-length sleeves, cinched cuffs and hem, and a tailored fit. He styled it with white linen pants featuring a straight-leg fitting with a flared silhouette. Thin-framed round glasses, a trimmed beard, and a backswept hairdo rounded off his look. What did Anushka Sharma wear? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Virat Kohli wore a simple ensemble for the spiritual visit. He opted for a purple crew-neck sweatshirt with a round neckline, full-length sleeves, cinched cuffs and hem, and a tailored fit. He styled it with white linen pants featuring a straight-leg fitting with a flared silhouette. Thin-framed round glasses, a trimmed beard, and a backswept hairdo rounded off his look. What did Anushka Sharma wear? {{/usCountry}}

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Anushka, on the other hand, opted for traditional Indian attire. She picked a kurta set from one of her favourite clothing labels, Eka. The ensemble, called the Hardy Set, features the kurta and trousers. Together, they cost ₹25,500, according to the brand's website. Meanwhile, the dupatta is worth ₹8,800. The total price of the outfit is ₹34,300.

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The straight-fit cotton kurta features a Mandarin collar split down the centre. It also features full-length sleeves, colourful floral embroidery, and binding details in the placket and hemline. The scalloped lace hem adds a pretty touch to the outfit, which is a breezy and simple take on summer dressing.

The outfit comes with a pair of white pants featuring a colourful trim on the side, a high-ankle hem, and a straight fit. Anushka completed the look by draping the cotton stole on her shoulders and her head. The pristine white, cotton dupatta features an art collage print and blue trimmings.

She left her tresses loose for the occasion, parted in the centre and styled with soft waves. Meanwhile, for the glam, she went with a glossy pink lip shade, darkened brows, a dewy base, and a no-makeup makeup look.

About Anushka Sharma’s work

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Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Since then, she has been away from the big screen but has gone on to produce films such as Bulbbul and Qala. She was expected to make her comeback with Chakda Xpress, a biopic on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, but the film was shelved.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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