Anushka Sharma's magenta chanderi silk suit for attending Glen Maxwell's wedding function is worth 11k

Actor Anushka Sharma channels a unique brand of cool minimalism that is perfectly reflected in her choice of clothes. The star knows how to make a statement without going overboard with her sartorial picks. We especially love Anushka's traditional wardrobe full of elegant and steal-worthy pieces. Case in point: her recent ethnic look for attending a wedding function with Virat Kohli. Remember the magenta chanderi silk suit set she wore to Virat's IPL teammate Glen Maxwell and Vini Raman's wedding function? Yes, we are talking about the exact same look. And we have all the details to help you get it for your closet.

On April 28, Anushka took to her Instagram page to share pictures of herself and her husband Virat Kohli attending Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketer Glen Maxwell's wedding festivities. The couple dressed up in ethnic wear for the occasion and looked gorgeous together. "Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I've seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble! #BubbleLife," Anushka captioned the post. (Also Read: Loved Anushka Sharma's mini dress for her 34th birthday? It costs ₹85k)

Anushka chose a crimson magenta chanderi silk suit set from the shelves of the clothing label Sureena Chowdhri. The ensemble comes with an intricately pin-tucked yoke kurta featuring long sleeves, curved cinching at the waist, calf-length hemline, and a flowy silhouette.

Anushka paired the kurta with wide-bottomed pants adorned with a scalloped hem, flared silhouette, a thick band of pale gold zari embroidery, and floral patterns. A gossamer organza dupatta, draped on the shoulder, edged on all sides with cut-outs and matching zari embroidery rounded off the look. (Also Read: Anushka Sharma's black dress in sunny photoshoot is worth Rs18k and we love it)

In the end, Anushka chose side-parted open tresses, glowing face, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, mascara on the lashes, nude pink lip shade and on-fleek eyebrows for completing the glam picks. A pair of heavy gold ornate jhumkis and strappy high heels gave a finishing touch to the ethnic look.

Coming to the price of Anushka's ensemble, it is worth ₹11,000. The suit set is available on the Sureena Chowdhri website and is called the Silk Chanderi Narrow Pin-Tucked Kurta Set. You could either style the ensemble with minimal aesthetics like Anushka or go bold with the make-up and jewellery picks.

The price of kurta set Anushka Sharma wore to attend a wedding. (sureenachowdhri.in)

Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell recently married Indian-origin Vini Raman in Australia, and the team hosted a reception for them during the ongoing Indian Premier League in Mumbai. Anushka and Virat attended the event while staying within the IPL bio-bubble.