Anushka Sharma serves another lovely stadium look for RCB vs MI IPL match in a simple black and white outfit

Anushka Sharma was at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra, to support her husband, Virat Kohli, and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team as they played against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). RCB won the IPL match against MI by 18 runs.

Anushka Sharma exits the Wankhede Stadium after the RCB vs MI match.

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Anushka was seen cheering for RCB and her husband from the stands. For the occasion, the actor opted for a simple ensemble, a combination of the classic black-and-white look. Let's decode her outfit.

What did Anushka Sharma wear

Anushka Sharma's stadium fits have always been the talk of the town. From stylish dresses to breezy cotton suits and simple linen outfits, the actor makes a style statement with her signature ‘less is more’ aesthetic. This time around, she wore a black top, paired with white pants and simple yet luxurious accessories.

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{{^usCountry}} The black top Anushka chose for the outing has a round crew neckline, half-length sleeves, a relaxed fit, and a slightly cropped silhouette. The pants she wore with the crew-neck blouse feature a mid-rise waist, a relaxed, straight leg fit, and an ankle-length, flowy, distressed hem. The styling {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The black top Anushka chose for the outing has a round crew neckline, half-length sleeves, a relaxed fit, and a slightly cropped silhouette. The pants she wore with the crew-neck blouse feature a mid-rise waist, a relaxed, straight leg fit, and an ankle-length, flowy, distressed hem. The styling {{/usCountry}}

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She accessorised the ensemble with black strappy flats, stacked bracelets, a luxurious gold bracelet watch, a statement ring with an onyx stone, a black-and-white top-handle Kelly bag to match her outfit, and a beaded choker necklace.

Lastly, Anushka left her tresses loose with the ensemble, styled in a centre parting and cascading down her shoulders, adding a breezy touch to her overall look. As for the glam, the actor opted for feathered brows, glossed pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, a glowing base, and minimal mascara-coating on the lashes.

About Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is an award-winning Indian actor. Her husband, Virat Kohli, is an Indian cricketer. The couple's relationship began during a 2013 ad shoot. After which, they tied the knot in 2017. The couple got married on December 11, 2017, in a dreamy, intimate ceremony in Tuscany. Later, they welcomed two kids. Their daughter, Vamika, was born on January 11, 2021, followed by their son, Akaay, on February 15, 2024.

RCB vs MI match

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Led by the batting efforts of Phil Salt and Rajat Patidar, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted 240 against MI. Suyash Sharma led the bowling effort as the Mumbai Indians (MI) lost the match by 18 runs. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli scored a calm and composed 50 off 38 balls.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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