Anushka Sharma shows how to elevate your denim-on-denim outfit in video with Virat Kohli, Vamika: Are you taking notes?

Actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram recently to share with her fans that she is missing her days in London by posting a video of her day outing with her husband, Virat Kohli, and their daughter, Vamika. The clip shows Anushka walking the London streets in a patchwork embroidered denim jacket, classic white cotton shirt and distressed denim jeans. She accessorised the outfit with stylish accessories. The star's ensemble shows how one can elevate the basic denim-on-denim style statement into a head-turning look to help you transition from the office to lunch outings or dinner dates with your gang.

Anushka Sharma's London outing with Virat Kohli and Vamika

Anushka Sharma shows how to elevate your denim-on-denim outfit. (Instagram)

Anushka Sharma posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "Major missing - London city & coffee walks PS- that coffee lasted me a while." The post shows Anushka and Virat enjoying a walk around London with their daughter Vamika. The clip captures Anushka sipping on her coffee while going around London, Virat clicking the actor's pictures, and the family enjoying adorable moments together. Check out the video below.

Anushka Sharma elevates the denim-on-denim look

Anushka Sharma took the denim-on-denim look up by a notch with statement accessories and ditched the basic denim set for an elevated look. She wore a patchwork jacket and distressed denim pants in an acid-washed light blue shade. Quirky white framed tinted glasses, gold hoop earrings, a vintage watch, sleek bracelets, statement rings, white sneakers, and a large floral printed tote bag rounded off the accessories.

Meanwhile, Anushka's jacket features a collared neckline, patch pockets, an oversized fitting, full-length sleeves with folded cuffs, an open front with button closures, and embroidered colourful patches that added a quirky element. Lastly, boyfriend denim jeans with a distressed design, side-parted open tresses, glossy blush pink lips, feathered brows, rouged cheekbones, and a dewy base gave the finishing touch.

Do you like Anushka's day-out look? Don't forget to take notes.