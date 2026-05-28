Anushka Sharma’s turquoise digital ‘jaap counter’ ring outshines her stylish RCB vs GT match look by French brand

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 reaches its fever pitch, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma continues to be the ultimate cheerleader for her husband, Virat Kohli. On May 26, while the cameras were fixed on the high-voltage Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) clash during IPL 2026, it was Anushka’s effortless soft-girl aesthetic and a peculiar accessory that set social media abuzz. Also read | Anushka Sharma pairs her simple white top with a ₹2 lakh luxe watch as she cheers Virat Kohli during RCB match

Anushka Sharma's effortless IPL style

Anushka Sharma picked simple jeans and floral top for Virat Kohli's IPL match, but her unique ring is the real MVP of the look. (Instagram/ bollywoodwomencloset)

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Anushka Sharma opted for a breezy ensemble that perfectly balanced comfort with high fashion. The centrepiece of her latest IPL look was a top from the French label, Sezane. The shirt featured a delicate floral print, accented with vibrant pink and yellow blossoms. Designed with voluminous puff sleeves and a relaxed drawstring neckline, the top retails for approximately ₹14,409 ($150) on the brand's website.

She paired the floral blouse with light-wash, high-waisted jeans. Anushka kept her beauty look signature and simple: loose, natural waves and a 'no-makeup' makeup base that highlighted her radiant glow in the stadium heat.

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{{^usCountry}} Take a closer look at what Anushka wore: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Take a closer look at what Anushka wore: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The showstopper: a ring {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The showstopper: a ring {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While her watch and gold bracelets added a touch of quiet luxury, fans were quick to spot a unique turquoise-coloured accessory on Anushka's finger: a 'naam jaap counter' ring. Known for her spiritual leanings, Anushka was seen chanting and pressing the button on the digital device during the match's most tense moments. The ring is a modern digital tally counter used by devotees to keep track of their mantra repetitions (jaap). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While her watch and gold bracelets added a touch of quiet luxury, fans were quick to spot a unique turquoise-coloured accessory on Anushka's finger: a 'naam jaap counter' ring. Known for her spiritual leanings, Anushka was seen chanting and pressing the button on the digital device during the match's most tense moments. The ring is a modern digital tally counter used by devotees to keep track of their mantra repetitions (jaap). {{/usCountry}}

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Unlike her luxury wardrobe, this gadget is incredibly accessible. Similar-looking digital 'jaap' counters are available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and others for anywhere between ₹399 and ₹999. Whether it was the chic floral top or the digital ring, Anushka proved once again that she can turn the cricket stands into a runway for style.

More about the IPL match Anushka attended

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) delivered a historic performance in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2026, crushing Gujarat Titans (GT) by 92 runs at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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