The 76th Cannes Film Festival is a star-studded affair. One of the most prestigious film festivals celebrated across the world, Cannes is known for its glamorous red carpet as well. Every year, the A-listers of the film and fashion fraternity from all over the world visit Cannes to walk the red carpet at the film festival and showcase their sartorial sense of fashion. Anushka Sharma made her debut at Cannes this year. The actor recently took off to Cannes to walk the red carpet. Anushka Sharma visited the Cannes Film Festival to honour women in cinema and is slated to be joined by Hollywood actor Kate Winslet.

Anushka Sharma walks the Cannes red carpet in a floral white gown. Watch(Instagram/@anushkasharma)

Anushka, for her Cannes debut, opted for a stunning white floral gown. The actor played muse to fashion designer Richard Quinn and picked a white off-shoulder gown for the red carpet. Anushka's sleek white gown came with an off-shoulder neckline, decorated in elaborate floral patterns, cascading down to a bodycon gown with white embellishment details throughout the length of the ensemble. The attire hugged her shape and showed off her curves perfectly. Anushka declared her love for white with a white heart emoticon in the caption as she shared the string of pictures. Take a look at her gown here:

In no time, Anushka's pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Reacting to her pictures, Anushka's colleague from the film industry Preity Zinta dropped multiple red heart emoticons, while filmmaker Zoya Akhtar commented with a red heart emoticon. Anushka further accessorised her look for the day in sleek white earrings and multiple rings from the house of Chopard. The actor wore her tresses slicked into a top bun as she posed for the pictures. In minimal makeup, Anushka let her ensemble do all the talking. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Anushka aced the look for her Cannes debut perfectly.

