Anushka Sharma's stylish look in trendy floral printed co-ord set for the World Cup semi-final is a must-have. It costs…

Anushka Sharma, the gorgeous Bollywood actress and wife of popular Indian cricketer Viral Kohli, attended the World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actress was spotted cheering and reacting to every shot Virat took during the match. While her adorable gestures and flying kisses for Virat are capturing the hearts of netizens and her pictures are doing rounds on social media, what really caught our attention was her stylish look. Anushka exuded trendy and chill vibes as she donned a super stylish co-ord set for the match. The actress may not be doing too many films at the moment, but she certainly knows how to grab the attention of fashionistas with her sartorial looks. Scroll down to find out more about her look. (Also read: Anushka Sharma nails the bralette under blazer trend by giving it an athleisure twist in new pics. Are you taking notes? )

Anushka Sharma Rocks Stylish Co-ord Set at World Cup Semi-Final Match

Anushka Sharma rocks trendy floral co-ord set at World Cup semi-final. It costs…(Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As soon as Anushka's pictures and videos from the match went viral, her fans just couldn't stop gushing. Her posts are getting tons of likes and comments from her adorable followers who are praising and complementing the actress. In the pictures, Anushka can be seen looking all happy and radiant in a floral printed shirt and matching shorts. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anushka's easy breezy look consisted of an oversized white cotton shirt featuring a classic shirt collar, front tie-up detailing, full sleeves and an intriguing green flower print with black borders adorning the entire surface. She teamed it with matching shorts with an elasticated drawstring waist. Her cool outfit is the perfect blend of comfort and style, making it a must-have. If you loved Anushka's look and are wondering how much it costs, don't worry, we've got your back. Her co-ord set is from the brand Dhruv Kapoor and comes with a price tag of ₹27,500.

Anushka Sharma's co-ord set is sourced from the brand Dhruv Kapoor and costs ₹27,500. (dhruvkapoor.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In terms of accessories, she kept it minimal and styled her look with a pair of black flats, a golden stacked bracelet adorning her wrist and statement gold stud earrings that perfectly complemented her look. With nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, blush cheeks, nude lipstick and her hair left open in a side partition, she rounded off her look.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!