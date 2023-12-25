Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan radiates elegance and royalty in stunning Sabyasachi ethnic wedding attires. All pics inside

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with make-up artist Sshura Khan at his sister Arpita Khan's house last night. His wedding bash was nothing short of a glamorous affair with B-town A-listers like Raveena Tandon, Arhaan Khan, Salma Khan, Sohail Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Riddhima Pandit, Sanjay Kapoor and others gracing the occasion. Whenever there is a Bollywood wedding, there is a lot of buzz around fashion and style. Fashionistas have been on the edge of their seats to see what outfits Arbaaz and Sshura wore and now that the wedding pictures are out, we can't help but admire their stunning ethnic ensembles. Scroll down to take notes. (Also read: Snow queen chic: Top winter-inspired makeup trends for Christmas ) Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan grace their wedding in Sabyasachi's ethnic ensembles(Instagram/@arbaazkhanofficial)

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan stun in glamorous wedding outfits

When it comes to Bollywood weddings, the first name that comes to mind is ace fashion designer Sabyasachi. Arbaaz Khan and Sshura's wedding was no different, as the gorgeous couple were decked out in a stunning ethnic ensemble that looked nothing like royalty. Arbaaz looked extremely dashing in a beige bandh gala kurta featuring full sleeves adorned with a digital floral print in shades of pastel pink, yellow and green. He paired it with a matching beige well-fitted trouser that perfectly complemented his look. With gelled hair, a perfectly groomed beard and his charming smile, he completed his look.

On the other hand, his gorgeous bride Sshura Khan looked glamorous in a pastel pink lehenga featuring a gold bralette-style blouse embellished with sequins all over. Paired with a flared lehenga skirt embellished with a digital floral print and a Sabyasachi statement belt at the waist, she looked like an elegant princess. The stunning matching dupatta worn as a veil on her head added the perfect finishing touch.

In terms of accessories, Sshura opted for diamond jewellery, including a heavy choker that adorned her neck, a diamond ring and a bracelet. Her make-up included nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, kohl eyes, darkened brows, a dewy base, contoured cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of glossy nude lipstick. With her hair styled in soft curls and left open in the middle, it cascaded beautifully over her shoulder to complete her glam look.