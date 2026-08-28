Are you cleaning your jewellery wrong? How to care for gold, diamonds, silver, Kundan and polki

Jewellery may be built to last, but the wrong cleaning and storage habits can quietly damage even your most treasured pieces. Common DIY hacks, such as scrubbing with toothpaste or soaking every piece in water, may leave metals scratched, stones dull, and delicate heirloom jewellery permanently discoloured.ALSO READ: Buying expensive jewellery? Check these 5 details to know if it is genuinely well-made

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Disha Shah, founder of DiAi Designs, shared three essential things everyone should know about jewellery care, such as choosing the right cleaning method for different materials, avoiding storage mistakes, and making everyday pieces last longer.

What are the most common jewellery-cleaning mistakes, and how should different pieces be cleaned?

According to Disha, the biggest mistake people make is following the same cleaning approach for every piece of jewellery. Each piece is unique, so the cleaning method should be tailored to its metal, gemstones, and construction.

What should be the recommended timeline for a professional clean-up? She said, “For pieces worn regularly, I recommend a professional clean once a month; it removes accumulated cream, dirt, and residue that can dull the diamond’s shine. Gemstone-studded gold pieces need a similarly gentle touch.”

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{{^usCountry}} Here are some of the common mistakes she listed: Avoid abrasive DIY hacks: Toothpaste, baking soda, and hard-bristle brushes can scratch the metal and gradually dull the stones' finish. Home cleaning, especially, worsens the damage. Never soak pearls: Pearls require specialised care and should not be submerged in water. Keep emeralds away from heat: Avoid cleaning emeralds with steam, heat, or ultrasonic devices, as these methods may damage them. Never be harsh on diamond jewellery: Clean diamond jewellery gently. For diamond or lab-grown diamond jewellery set in gold, use lukewarm water, mild soap, and a soft-bristled brush. Which common myths about washing and storing jewellery can cause lasting damage? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are some of the common mistakes she listed: Avoid abrasive DIY hacks: Toothpaste, baking soda, and hard-bristle brushes can scratch the metal and gradually dull the stones' finish. Home cleaning, especially, worsens the damage. Never soak pearls: Pearls require specialised care and should not be submerged in water. Keep emeralds away from heat: Avoid cleaning emeralds with steam, heat, or ultrasonic devices, as these methods may damage them. Never be harsh on diamond jewellery: Clean diamond jewellery gently. For diamond or lab-grown diamond jewellery set in gold, use lukewarm water, mild soap, and a soft-bristled brush. Which common myths about washing and storing jewellery can cause lasting damage? {{/usCountry}}

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Kundan polki jewellery needs extra diligence during cleaning.

Heirloom pieces are among the most common sources of myths the expert hears. The first concerns Kundan and polki jewellery, which people often assume can be cleaned with water. Disha said, “A lot of older jewellery, Kundan and polki included, is foil-backed, and foil backing should never touch water. Moisture gets trapped underneath, and over months, you see clouding or discolouration that can’t be reversed. People assume soaking is safe because it works fine for modern claw-set diamonds, but the construction is completely different.”

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Second, she addressed the misconception that gold and diamond jewellery can be stored together because they are sturdy. But she recommended storing the pieces separately, as hard stones can scratch softer gold surfaces.

Lastly, Disha drew attention to how silver should be stored, as improper storage can cause it to tarnish. It should be stored completely dry so that no moisture is sealed inside. She said, “Silver stored completely dry in a sealed pouch can tarnish more slowly than silver left exposed to air.”

The key takeaway, according to the expert, is that you need to understand a piece's construction before deciding how to clean or store it.

How can you take care of your jewellery to make it last longer?

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To make jewellery last longer, across years and even generations, you need to change your ways of cleaning, storing, and handling it. The expert shared these tips to ensure the shine stays for longer:

Know what you are wearing: The right care method depends on the metal, gemstones and construction of the piece. Remove gold jewellery before swimming: Repeated exposure to chlorine can damage gold alloys. Jewellery should also be removed before heavy housework. Protect diamonds from impact: Diamonds are hard but not indestructible; a knock can still chip an edge or loosen a setting. Schedule annual checks: Have diamond jewellery inspected by a jeweller once a year to identify loose or damaged settings. Fasten chains before storing them: Locking the clasps can prevent chains from becoming tangled. Use a compact travel pouch: Store pieces separately when travelling so they do not brush against or scratch one another. Give delicate gemstones specialised care: Pearls and emeralds should not be cleaned or handled in the same way as everyday gold and diamond jewellery.