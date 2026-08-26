Buying expensive jewellery? Check these 5 details to know if it is genuinely well-made

We asked Vishal Dholiya, founder and managing director, Hastmilap Private Limited & Aspiri, a leading jewelry manufacturing company based in Surat, who helped shared major details on what buyers should check before buying, such as stone settings, joints, clasps, finishing, and symmetry.

When you look at any jewellery, you will see the grandeur, the sparkling stones and the polish. But you need to look beyond the appearance and check how well it has been made, which is a major indicator of its quality. The construction of the piece can tell a lot. So, how can you tell whether a piece of jewellery is genuinely well-crafted before buying it?

As a jewellery shopper, you need to know how to inspect a piece and assess whether it is genuinely well-made. We asked an expert to share the key details that can help buyers distinguish excellent craftsmanship from surface-level appeal.

Buying jewellery is a major investment, so it is a no-brainer that the piece should be of excellent quality. Much of its quality depends on its craftsmanship. But how can you tell whether the craftsmanship is good enough to justify the hefty price tag? ALSO READ: How to choose jewellery that complements your face shape for a more balanced and flattering look

Some jewellery may look expensive, very grand and elaborate. But it can also be deceptive if you don't take a closer look, inspecting the details. The quality is in the details.

“For me, good craftsmanship is in the details that may not immediately stand out: the precision of every setting, the strength of every joint, the consistency of the finishing and, importantly, how comfortable the piece remains when you wear it again and again,” Vishal said.

The expert also focused on jewellery being functional and practical in nature, emphasising why construction quality matters as much as appearance. Vishal added, “A piece of jewellery is not meant to be admired only when it is new. It becomes part of your everyday life. You wear it, move in it, store it, travel with it and sometimes keep it for years. That is why the quality of its construction matters just as much as its appearance. The stones need to remain secure, the structure needs to hold, and the finish needs to continue looking and feeling right."

The reason he emphasised the construction quality is that if your jewellery looks exquisite but feels uncomfortable when worn or loses its shine over time, its initial appearance will not matter much.

Technology is also instrumental in bringing about precision. The expert believed technology aids in greater precision and consistency. He added, “The goal is not simply to make a piece look beautiful, but to make sure it is built to last.”

To put it simply, you need to know that you will wear the jewellery, not just look at it. So, accordingly, the piece has to be comfortable and durable. Whether the finish can hold up for long, or whether the stones are secure, jewellery's craftsmanship is rooted in functionality also.

What should buyers check to assess jewellery craftsmanship? As mentioned before, the signs of genuine craftsmanship are in the details. Here are some Vishal shared: