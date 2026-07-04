Are your lipsticks lasting enough to survive coffee dates? Here are 10 lipsticks that stay put through coffee and meals

Transfer-proof lipsticks are probably one of the most crucial inventions in lipstick history, and we women are totally obsessed with them. These lasting lipsticks not only survive our coffee dates and brunches but also stay put through the sweltering heat or humid Monsoon. Some of these picks are even infused with nourishing and hydrating ingredients like Vitamin E, Hyaluronic acid, or Shea butter that keep your lips nourished and add a softer glow.

10 transferproof lipsticks for your next coffee date (Magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

From mattes to liquid, there is a wide range of transfer-proof lipsticks that you can absolutely love without worrying about smudges.

10 Transfer-proof lipsticks

L'Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick delivers rich matte colour that stays comfortable for hours. Its lightweight formula contains silicone-based ingredients, film-forming polymers for long wear, dimethicone for a smooth feel, and nourishing oils to reduce dryness. Its precision applicator offers even coverage in one swipe. Amazon customers frequently praise its impressive staying power, vibrant pigmentation, and comfortable wear, while some mention using a lip balm underneath for extra hydration, making it ideal for everyday wear and long events.

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Kiro Airy Matte Liquid Lipstick offers a feather-light matte finish with intense colour payoff. It is formulated with ingredients like jojoba oil, apricot oil, vitamin E, and lightweight emollients that help keep lips soft while delivering a smooth matte look. The formula glides easily without feeling heavy. Amazon reviewers appreciate its comfortable texture, natural-looking finish, and long-lasting wear. Many users say it feels less drying than traditional matte lipsticks, making it suitable for daily use.

Maybelline Superstay Vinyl Ink combines glossy shine with impressive long-lasting wear. Its formula contains film-forming polymers that help lock in colour, silicone ingredients for smooth application, and conditioning agents that maintain lip comfort. Shake before applying for the best finish. Amazon customers often highlight its transfer resistance, glossy look, and excellent durability through meals and drinks. Some users note that following the application instructions helps achieve the best long-lasting performance.

Nykaa Lip Grip No-Transfer Gloss offers the shine of a gloss with transfer-resistant performance. The formula contains lightweight polymers for long wear, moisturising emollients, and conditioning ingredients that keep lips feeling comfortable without stickiness. It delivers a glossy finish while helping colour stay in place. Amazon reviewers appreciate its non-sticky texture, smooth application, and good wear time. Many users enjoy the balance of shine and comfort, making it suitable for both casual and festive occasions.

Nykaa Lip Grip No-Transfer Gloss offers the shine of a gloss with transfer-resistant performance. The formula contains lightweight polymers for long wear, moisturising emollients, and conditioning ingredients that keep lips feeling comfortable without stickiness. It delivers a glossy finish while helping colour stay in place. Amazon reviewers appreciate its non-sticky texture, smooth application, and good wear time. Many users enjoy the balance of shine and comfort, making it suitable for both casual and festive occasions.

SUGAR Cosmetics Matte Attack Lipstick delivers intense colour with a velvety matte finish. Its formula contains silicone-based ingredients for smooth application, conditioning emollients to improve comfort, and rich pigments for full coverage. The creamy texture settles into a long-lasting matte finish without feeling overly heavy. Amazon reviewers commonly appreciate its bold shades, smooth glide, and impressive pigmentation. Many users mention that it performs well throughout the day with only minimal touch-ups after heavy meals.

RENEE Everstay Long Stay Matte Lipstick is designed for long-lasting colour with a comfortable matte finish. It features nourishing oils, vitamin E, moisturising emollients, and film-forming ingredients that help improve wear while reducing dryness. The creamy formula spreads evenly and dries into a soft matte look. Amazon reviewers often highlight its smooth texture, attractive shade range, and good staying power. Several customers appreciate that it feels lightweight for extended daily wear.

Lakmé 9to5 Hya Matte Lip Liquid combines matte colour with hydration. The formula includes hyaluronic acid to help retain moisture, silicone ingredients for a smooth finish, conditioning emollients, and pigments that provide rich colour payoff. It delivers a lightweight matte look without making lips feel overly dry. Amazon reviewers frequently praise its comfortable wear, elegant finish, and easy application. Many users find it suitable for office wear because of its balanced matte appearance.

Milani Stay Put Liquid Lip Longwear Lipstick offers vibrant colour with long-lasting wear. Its formula contains flexible film-forming polymers, silicone ingredients for smooth application, conditioning emollients, and high-quality pigments for intense coverage. It dries into a comfortable matte finish while helping reduce transfer. Amazon customers appreciate its rich pigmentation, durability, and lightweight feel. Many reviewers report that it lasts through meals while remaining comfortable compared to many traditional liquid lipsticks.

ETUDE Fixing Tint is a lightweight Korean lip tint designed to deliver a soft matte finish with minimal transfer. The formula contains moisturising ingredients, lightweight silicone-based emollients, conditioning agents, and colour-locking polymers that help improve wear without making lips feel heavy. It creates a natural blurred effect while remaining comfortable. Amazon reviewers often praise its soft texture, beautiful shades, and lightweight feel. Many users appreciate that it leaves lips looking fresh even after several hours.

How to Pick the Right Transfer-Proof Lipstick

Choosing the right transfer-proof lipstick depends on your lifestyle, lip type, and preferred finish. Here are the key factors to consider before buying:

1. Choose the Finish You Like

Matte: Long-lasting, bold colour, and ideal for all-day wear.

Glossy: Offers shine with transfer resistance, though it may require more touch-ups.

Soft Matte/Tint: Lightweight with a natural, blurred finish.

2. Check the Wear Time

If you need a lipstick for work, weddings, or long events, look for formulas that last 8–16 hours without frequent reapplication.

3. Look for Hydrating Ingredients

Transfer-proof lipsticks can sometimes feel dry. Choose formulas with moisturising ingredients such as:

Hyaluronic acid

Vitamin E

Jojoba oil

Argan oil

Shea butter

Squalane

These ingredients help keep lips soft while maintaining long-lasting colour.

4. Consider Your Lip Type

Dry lips: Pick hydrating matte or satin formulas with nourishing oils.

Normal lips: Most transfer-proof formulas will work well.

Oily skin around the lips: Choose fast-drying liquid lipsticks for better staying power.

5. Pick the Right Shade

Fair skin: Nude pinks, peach, coral, berry.

Medium skin: Rose, mauve, terracotta, brick red.

Dusky skin: Chocolate brown, plum, deep red, wine.

Deep skin: Burgundy, espresso, rich berry, deep nude.

Choose shades that complement your skin's undertone for the most flattering look.

6. Check the Applicator

A precision doe-foot applicator makes it easier to define the lip line and apply an even coat without smudging.

7. Read Customer Reviews

Look for reviews that mention:

True transfer resistance

Comfort throughout the day

Performance after meals

Ease of removal

Whether the formula cracks or flakes

Real customer experiences can provide valuable insights beyond product claims.

8. Know How You'll Wear It

Office: Nude, mauve, or soft pink shades with a comfortable matte finish.

Daily wear: Lightweight formulas that feel comfortable for hours.

Parties and weddings: Highly pigmented, waterproof, long-wearing lipsticks.

Mask-friendly: Fast-drying, no-transfer liquid lipsticks.

9. Check the Formula

If you have sensitive lips, choose products that are dermatologically tested and free from ingredients you know cause irritation.

10. Easy Removal Matters

Long-lasting formulas should still come off easily with an oil-based makeup remover or cleansing balm to avoid rubbing and irritating your lips.

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FAQ for Transferproof lipstick How do I make my lipstick completely transfer-proof? Start with clean, dry lips, apply a thin even layer, and allow it to dry completely before eating, drinking, or pressing your lips together.

Are transfer-proof lipsticks waterproof? Many transfer-proof lipsticks are also water-resistant, but not all are fully waterproof. Their performance varies by formula.

How long does transfer-proof lipstick last? Most high-quality transfer-proof lipsticks last between 8 and 16 hours, depending on eating, drinking, and the specific product.

Does transfer-proof lipstick dry out lips? Some matte formulas can feel drying. Choosing products with ingredients like vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, or other moisturizing oils can improve comfort.

Can I wear transfer-proof lipstick every day? Yes. Many modern formulas are lightweight and comfortable enough for daily wear when paired with regular lip care.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.