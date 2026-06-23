Arjan Bevers, global hair colour expert on the latest trends, techniques, and common myths
Hair Colourist Arjan Bevers busts myths around hair colours and talks about the upcoming hair colour trends in 2026.
Hair colour can easily modify your entire look. Whether it is a subtle brunette refresh, a sun-kissed caramel glow, or a bold burgundy shade, the right hair colour can instantly transform your look and confidence. Yet despite its popularity, hair colouring remains surrounded by misconceptions about damage, maintenance, and suitability for different skin tones.
To understand the changing landscape of hair colour and the trends shaping 2026, HT Shop Now spoke with Arjan Bevers, an internationally renowned hair colour expert who works across diverse global markets. Drawing from years of experience and insights from clients around the world, Arjan sheds light on the techniques, shades, and innovations that are defining modern hair colouring.
During this exclusive conversation, Bevers addresses common myths surrounding hair colouring, shares his recommendations for Indian skin tones, and highlights the importance of proper aftercare in preserving both colour and hair health.
Q: You work with colour trends across different markets globally. What hair colour movements are defining 2026?
Arjan: One of the biggest trends is the lifting colour technique, which has grown into a global movement over the last couple of years. It features darker roots that gradually blend into lighter shades such as copper, red, or blonde. The beauty of this technique is that it suits every skin tone, especially people with naturally dark hair. It creates a more natural look, is easier to maintain, and works well across markets such as India, South America, and the Middle East.
Q: Do you think people are becoming more experimental with hair colour, or are they returning to classic, timeless shades?
Arjan: While brands and colourists enjoy experimenting with creative and bold colours, most salon clients simply want beautiful hair. Natural shades like brunettes, soft blondes, shimmering coppers, and warm browns remain the most popular choices because they are flattering and timeless.
Q: Many people believe that colouring hair causes severe damage, hair fall, and frizz. Is that true?
Arjan: Not necessarily. Hair damage depends on the products used and the hairdresser's skill. If colouring or bleaching is done incorrectly, it can be damaging. However, when performed properly using quality products and appropriate techniques, hair colouring does not have to damage the hair.
Q: Which shades and colouring techniques work particularly well for Indian skin tones?{{/usCountry}}
Q: Which shades and colouring techniques work particularly well for Indian skin tones?{{/usCountry}}
Arjan: Warm shades generally complement Indian skin tones beautifully. Colours such as hazel blonde, caramel, warm brunette, copper, and even vibrant reds can look stunning. Indian skin tones often carry warmth naturally, making these shades especially flattering.{{/usCountry}}
Arjan: Warm shades generally complement Indian skin tones beautifully. Colours such as hazel blonde, caramel, warm brunette, copper, and even vibrant reds can look stunning. Indian skin tones often carry warmth naturally, making these shades especially flattering.{{/usCountry}}
Q: If you had to recommend one hair colour for me, what would it be?{{/usCountry}}
Q: If you had to recommend one hair colour for me, what would it be?{{/usCountry}}
Arjan: I would suggest going slightly lighter with a lifting-colour technique. A soft brunette or dark hazel shade would add dimension while still looking natural and elegant.{{/usCountry}}
Arjan: I would suggest going slightly lighter with a lifting-colour technique. A soft brunette or dark hazel shade would add dimension while still looking natural and elegant.{{/usCountry}}
Q: Apart from the misconception about damage, are there any other myths around hair colouring that you'd like to address?{{/usCountry}}
Q: Apart from the misconception about damage, are there any other myths around hair colouring that you'd like to address?{{/usCountry}}
Arjan: From a hairdresser’s perspective, one common mistake is playing it too safe. Many stylists repeatedly give clients the same look because they fear making mistakes. However, even a small colour change can make a client feel refreshed and excited. Clients appreciate innovation and often leave a salon because their look never evolves.{{/usCountry}}
Arjan: From a hairdresser’s perspective, one common mistake is playing it too safe. Many stylists repeatedly give clients the same look because they fear making mistakes. However, even a small colour change can make a client feel refreshed and excited. Clients appreciate innovation and often leave a salon because their look never evolves.{{/usCountry}}
Q: What is the biggest mistake people make after colouring their hair?
Arjan: The biggest mistake is failing to maintain the colour properly. After investing in a professional colour service, it’s important to use colour-protecting shampoos, treatments, and other recommended products. Without proper care, colour can fade very quickly.
Q: Is over-washing another issue?
Arjan: Absolutely. Washing hair too frequently can strip away colour. It's also important to minimise excessive sun exposure and prolonged swimming. Just as we protect our skin with SPF, we should also protect our hair with hats or products containing UV filters.
Q: Is there a particular makeover that changed your perspective as a colourist?
Arjan: Yes. I had a client who hadn’t visited a salon in years because she was going through a difficult phase in her life. After giving her a new haircut and colour, she became emotional because she finally felt ready for a positive change. Moments like that remind me that hairdressing is about much more than appearance; it can genuinely boost confidence and transform how people feel about themselves.
Q: Beauty trends come and go, but confidence is timeless. What role does hair colour play in self-expression?
Arjan: Hair is one of the first things people notice about you. It communicates personality, confidence, and style. Whether it's a natural colour or a bold statement shade like Sangria Red, your hair colour tells a story about who you are and how you want to present yourself to the world.
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