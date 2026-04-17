Arshdeep Singh's rumoured girlfriend: Meet Samreen Kaur, model-actor from Jammu and Kashmir and Miss India contestant

The intersection of cricket and cinema has long fascinated the Indian public, and the latest duo to spark this interest is Team India’s star pacer Arshdeep Singh and model-actor Samreen Kaur. Also read | Anushka Sharma steals spotlight at IPL 2026 in ₹18,300 floral top, simple blue denims: Here is how to copy her IPL look

Samreen Kaur is grabbing attention due to her rumoured relationship with Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh (left). (Instagram/ Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While Arshdeep has been busy rewriting the record books for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing 2026 IPL season, his rumoured off-field partnership with Samreen has become a talking point. Here is a look at the woman behind the headlines and the career that brought her into the spotlight.

The digital sleuths and the Snapchat clue

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur's dating rumours gained momentum during the current IPL season, fueled by a series of social media 'breadcrumbs'. Arshdeep recently shared a rumoured soft-launch photo on Snapchat, showing him holding hands with a mystery woman. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur's dating rumours gained momentum during the current IPL season, fueled by a series of social media 'breadcrumbs'. Arshdeep recently shared a rumoured soft-launch photo on Snapchat, showing him holding hands with a mystery woman. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Social media users quickly pointed out that the distinctive tattoo and nail art visible in the snap mirrored Samreen’s recent Instagram posts. This speculation was further fueled when Samreen was spotted in the VIP stands at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Chandigarh and Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, cheering for the pacer during his milestone matches. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social media users quickly pointed out that the distinctive tattoo and nail art visible in the snap mirrored Samreen’s recent Instagram posts. This speculation was further fueled when Samreen was spotted in the VIP stands at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Chandigarh and Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, cheering for the pacer during his milestone matches. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Who is Samreen Kaur? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Who is Samreen Kaur? {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Samreen Kaur was born on September 7, 1999, in Jammu and Kashmir, per IMDb.com, and she completed her graduation from Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce, Pune. She is a model and actor who first gained national attention as a finalist in the Miss India 2018 pageant, representing her home state.

Her transition from the pageant circuit to the entertainment industry was marked by appearances in various Indian music videos, most notably starring alongside Jubin Nautiyal in the 2021 hit Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha and collaborating with singer-rapper Badshah on the track Baawla. Beyond the music videos, she pivoted into acting with roles in the Zee5 legal thriller Nail Polish, starring Arjun Rampal and the Kabir Khan-directed sports drama '83, starring Ranveer Singh.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Samreen Kaur in a still from Nail Polish. (IMDb.com)

On the pitch: Arshdeep’s historic season

While the dating rumours swirl, Arshdeep Singh has remained laser-focused on his game. Just this week, he etched his name into the history books during a clash against the Mumbai Indians; he became the first bowler in history to take 100 wickets for Punjab Kings.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As of now, both Arshdeep and Samreen have remained silent about their relationship status. Whether she is his 'lucky charm' or simply a close friend, the spotlight remains firmly on both Arshdeep and Samreen as they navigate their respective careers in sports and entertainment.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON