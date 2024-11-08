Aryan Khan reveals what inspired him to create his own fashion brand, who he sees as his 'ideal customer'

Aryan Khan posed with Shah Rukh Khan on a new magazine cover as he promoted his brand D’YAVOL. The father-son duo looked dapper as ever modelling D’YAVOL's latest collection on the cover of L’Officiel Arabia – while Aryan wore a dark graphic T-shirt with his baggy jeans, Shah Rukh wore a cool white tee. In the accompanying interview, Aryan was asked the inspiration behind his luxury streetwear brand. He also revealed when and how you can get your hands on the latest drop from D’YAVOL X. Also read | ₹24k for T-shirt, ₹2 lakh for jacket:Aryan Khan's 'ridiculously expensive' clothing brand Aryan Khan spoke in detail about his fashion label in a new interview. (Instagram/ Aryan Khan)

Aryan Khan on his taste and inspiration

He said, “I’ve been fortunate enough to have had quite a broad exposure to the world having done school in the UK and college from the States, and of course having lived most of my life in India. Therefore, when it comes to my taste in film and other avenues in general, there aren’t too many cultural barriers, which allows me to have a very universal approach to anything I do. I feel this permeates into all the work I do and makes it universally appealing (that’s the goal at least!) At D’YAVOL we are also quite a diverse team, so this mix of nationalities and perspectives feeds into what we do on a daily basis.”

‘We don’t mass produce our products’

Asked who does he see as his 'ideal customer', Aryan said, "Our ideal customer is someone who understands luxury but is also seeking out a more modern, high-end but casual product. I don’t think streetwear is opposed to luxury. For me, streetwear is an aesthetic, whereas the luxury element comes from the materials, treatment and finishing elements which we integrate into our products. We don’t mass produce our products, and everything that goes out from the brand is something that I would personally wear – that’s something I insist on. So, it’s not about shipping out a new design every week or just being exclusive in name, but about genuinely challenging ourselves to produce great products that resonate with our customers."

So, when and how can we get our hands on the latest drop from D’YAVOL X? Aryan said D’YAVOL X operates on a ‘drop’ model, with limited-release capsule collections throughout the year. He said his next collection ‘will be out in November or early December’, and only retail through their own website www.dyavolx.com.