At 40°Celsius, these 6 SPF beauty products are what you should have in your summer beauty kit

In the world of beauty and skincare, while trends may come and go, SPF (sun protection factor) should be a constant. And when the temperatures cross 40 degree Celsius, it's not only about using a sunscreen. Modern SPF products have evolved far beyond sunscreens. Today’s formulas include lightweight gels, tinted moisturisers, serums, compact powders, lip balms, and makeup products infused with sun protection.

SPF beauty products for summer(AI Generated)

The beauty industry has shifted toward “skin-first” makeup and skincare hybrids. Lightweight textures, serum-like formulas, and invisible finishes have made SPF products more comfortable for everyday use.

Whether your goal is to prevent tanning, slow down signs of aging, reduce pigmentation, or maintain healthy skin, SPF beauty products are no longer optional. They are crucial for healthy and sun-protected skin.

Dermatologist, Dr Satish Bhatia, Indian Cancer Society Mumbai, tells HT Shop Now, “SPF infused skin care enhances photoprotection , complements skincare,but cannot replace a dedicated sunscreen. However, these can definitely delay photoaging and visible light induced skin damage”. He further states that compacts with SPFs may be liked in coastal areas , moisturising SPFs are preferred in dry climates.

What does SPF actually mean?

SPF stands for Sun Protection Factor, a measurement of how well a sunscreen protects the skin from UVB rays, the rays mainly responsible for sunburn. Dermatologists generally recommend using SPF 30 or higher daily. SPF 30 blocks about 97% of UVB rays, while SPF 50 blocks around 98%.

However, SPF alone is not enough. A good SPF should also provide broad-spectrum protection, meaning it shields the skin from both:

UVB rays — responsible for sunburn

UVA rays — linked to premature ageing, pigmentation, collagen damage, and some skin cancers

How to choose the right SPF beauty product?

When shopping for SPF beauty products, look for:

SPF 30 or higher

Broad-spectrum protection

PA+++ or PA++++ ratings for stronger UVA protection

Water resistance if outdoors or sweating

Non-comedogenic formulas for acne-prone skin

Fragrance-free options for sensitive skin

6 SPF-infused beauty products worth adding to your skincare kit

Sunscreens with SPF

{{^usCountry}} SPFs are synonymous with sunscreens that protect the skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays that cause sunburn, premature ageing, pigmentation, and tanning. These sunscreens are available in gel, cream, lotion, and matte finishes, suit different skin types and for your daily routines. Lightweight and non-greasy formulas ensure comfortable wear throughout the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SPFs are synonymous with sunscreens that protect the skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays that cause sunburn, premature ageing, pigmentation, and tanning. These sunscreens are available in gel, cream, lotion, and matte finishes, suit different skin types and for your daily routines. Lightweight and non-greasy formulas ensure comfortable wear throughout the day. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} BB Cream with SPF {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BB Cream with SPF {{/usCountry}}

BB cream with SPF combine hydration, light coverage, and sun protection in one convenient product. These tinted creams even out the skin tone, and hides blemishes while keeping the skin moisturised and protected from harmful UV rays. Ideal for everyday wear, these multitasking formulas provide a natural, fresh look without feeling heavy on the skin. It is available in multiple shades and finishes, BB creams with SPF leave the skin looking healthy, smooth, radiant, and naturally glowing throughout the day.

Lip Balms with SPF

Lip balms with SPF nourish and protect delicate lips from dryness, sunburn, and environmental damage. Enriched with moisturising ingredients like shea butter, oils, and vitamins, they help keep lips soft, smooth, and hydrated for hours. SPF protection prevents pigmentation and cracking caused by prolonged sun exposure, making them essential for daily care. Lightweight and easy to carry, these balms are suitable for every season and skin type. Available in clear, tinted, and flavoured variants, they offer comfort, protection, and a healthy-looking shine to lips.

Compact Powders with SPF

Compact powders with SPF provide lightweight coverage while helping protect the skin from harmful sun exposure. They help control excess oil, reduce shine, and create a smooth, even complexion with a natural matte finish. Convenient and travel-friendly, these compact powders are perfect for quick touch-ups throughout the day. Suitable for different skin types, compact powders with SPF combine beauty and skincare benefits for a polished, protected, and comfortable everyday look.

Day Cream with SPF

Day creams with SPF deeply hydrate the skin while offering daily protection from harmful UV rays and environmental stressors. Their nourishing formulas help maintain skin softness, improve texture, and prevent dryness throughout the day. Lightweight and comfortable for everyday use, day creams absorb easily without leaving a greasy residue. Suitable for various skin types, they create a healthy base for makeup while keeping the skin moisturised, smooth, protected, and naturally radiant all day.

Face Serum with SPF

Face serums with SPF combine targeted skincare benefits with effective sun protection for healthier-looking skin. These lightweight formulas penetrate deeply to hydrate, brighten, and improve overall skin texture while shielding against harmful UV rays. Enriched with active ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, or niacinamide, they help reduce dullness, fine lines, and uneven skin tone. Non-sticky and fast-absorbing, face serums with SPF work well under makeup and daily skincare routines.

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At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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