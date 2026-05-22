At 40°Celsius, these 6 SPF beauty products are what you should have in your summer beauty kit
SPF infused beauty products you must have in your vanity kit. Here are 6 skincare products with sun protection.
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Dot & Key Vitamin C + E Super Bright Sunscreen In-Vivo Tested SPF 50+ PA++++ With New-Age UV Filters, Water-Light Fluid, Boosts Glow, Reduces Dullness & Dark Spots, Checks Tanning, No White Cast| 50G,Pack Of 1
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LAKMÉ Sun Expert, Dry Matte Fluid Sunscreen, 50ml, for Oily and Combination Skin, with 1% Niacinamide & Ceramide, SPF 50 PA++++, Quick Absorbing, no White Cast
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Neutrogena Ultrasheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++, Blue Light Protect, No White Cast, Water Resistant, Ultra Light & Non Sticky, Oily, Dry & Sensitive Skin, For Unisex, 80 Grams
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Maybelline New York Fit Me Glow BB Cream, SPF 50 + 24H Hydration With Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Acid, Dewy Finish for Normal to Dry Skin- Shade 55, 25ml
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Coloressence True Tone BB Cream with SPF-45, Grape Seed, 30gm | Light/Medium Skin Tone | Lightweight | For All Skin Types | Hydrating Formula
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
FACESCANADA SPF 35 BB Gel Crème - Light Vanilla, 30g | Multitasking | Even Skin Tone | Instant Glow | Smooth Flawless Matte Finish | Hydrating | Lightweight & Nonsticky
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
MISSHA M Perfect Cover BB Cream No.27 Honey Beige - Medium with Neutral/Warm Undertone SPF 42 PA+++ 1.69 Fl Oz
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Deconstruct Brightening Lip Balm for Dark Lips | SPF 50 | Vitamin C & Resorcinol | Brightens Dark Lips & Evens Lip Tone | Vitamin E & Murumuru Butter | 4.2g
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
WishCare Tinted Lip Balm SPF 50 PA+++ | Brightening Lip Balm for Dark Lips | In-Vivo Tested | Kojic Acid & Niacinamide | For Women | 5g
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Chemist At Play Natural Lip Balm with SPF 50 PA++++ | 1% Kojic Acid & Ceramides | Lip balm for Dark and Dry Lips | Moisturising Lip Balm | Brightens Dark Lips | For Men & Women | 4.5 g
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
UV Doux Lip Lightening Balm SPF 40 PA++ | India’s No.1 Dermatologist Recommended Brand | With Almond Oil, Olive Oil & Vitamin E | For Pigmented & Dry Lips | Hydrates & Protects | 8 g
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lakme Sun Expert Ultra Matte Spf 40 Pa+++ Compact|| Non Greasy Non Sticky|| For Indian Skin|| Gives Even-Tone Complexion|| 7 g
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
BELLAVITA SPF 50 Compact Powder for All Skin Types | Matt Finish | Hide Pores | Long Lasting | Smooth Skin Texture | Full Coverage | Warm Sun
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Mamaearth Glow Oil Control Compact Spf 30 With Vitamin C & Turmeric For 2X Instant Glow, Normal, Natural, Matte - 9 Gm (Creme Glow, Brown)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
KEYA SETH AROMATHERAPY Umbrella Sunscreen Powder SPF 50 with PA+++ UV Protection, Sweat Resistant Formula, Micronized Zinc Oxide for Oily Skin 50g
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lakme Retinol Advanced Renewal Day Creme Pro-Retinol Peptide Complex + UV Filters & SPF 15 PA++ 50G
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Forest Essentials Bestselling Soundarya Radiance Day Cream with 24K Gold & SPF 30 PA++ | Anti Ageing Moisturiser for Glowing Skin | For all skin types
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LOréal Paris Day Cream, SPF 35 Pa++, Anti-Wrinkle and Radiance, Boosts Skin Elasticity, With Centella Asiatica,Revitalift, 50ml
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
O3+ Anti Ageing Day Cream SPF 60 for Daily Use with Broad Spectrum UVA & UVB Protection, Fights Signs of Ageing, Reduces Fine Lines, Wrinkles & Sun Damage, Suitable for All Skin Types – 50 g
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Jovees Sunscreen Face Serum SPF 65 PA+++ Broad spectrum Sun protection with Green tea, Carrot and Sunflower extract | Lightweight & Oil Free | For Oily & Acne Prone Skin 30ml
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lotus Herbals Radiance Boost Ubtan Face Serum SPF 20| Turmeric, Sandalwood and Rose Water | Glowing Skin |Reducing Dark Spots | Paraben free |Mineral Oil Free | 30ml
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Himalaya Dark Spot Clearing Turmeric Face Serum for glowing skin | with Niacinamide, Glycolic acid & Organically sourced Turmeric | Reduces Dark Spots from Day 7 for Glowing skin | 30ml
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
POND’S Sun Miracle SPF 50 PA++ Sunscreen Serum - Protect & Bright, With 1.25% Niacinamide, Prevent & Fade Dark Spots, Lightweight, No White Cast 14ml
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
In the world of beauty and skincare, while trends may come and go, SPF (sun protection factor) should be a constant. And when the temperatures cross 40 degree Celsius, it's not only about using a sunscreen. Modern SPF products have evolved far beyond sunscreens. Today’s formulas include lightweight gels, tinted moisturisers, serums, compact powders, lip balms, and makeup products infused with sun protection.
The beauty industry has shifted toward “skin-first” makeup and skincare hybrids. Lightweight textures, serum-like formulas, and invisible finishes have made SPF products more comfortable for everyday use.
Whether your goal is to prevent tanning, slow down signs of aging, reduce pigmentation, or maintain healthy skin, SPF beauty products are no longer optional. They are crucial for healthy and sun-protected skin.
Dermatologist, Dr Satish Bhatia, Indian Cancer Society Mumbai, tells HT Shop Now, “SPF infused skin care enhances photoprotection , complements skincare,but cannot replace a dedicated sunscreen. However, these can definitely delay photoaging and visible light induced skin damage”. He further states that compacts with SPFs may be liked in coastal areas , moisturising SPFs are preferred in dry climates.
What does SPF actually mean?
SPF stands for Sun Protection Factor, a measurement of how well a sunscreen protects the skin from UVB rays, the rays mainly responsible for sunburn. Dermatologists generally recommend using SPF 30 or higher daily. SPF 30 blocks about 97% of UVB rays, while SPF 50 blocks around 98%.
However, SPF alone is not enough. A good SPF should also provide broad-spectrum protection, meaning it shields the skin from both:
UVB rays — responsible for sunburn
UVA rays — linked to premature ageing, pigmentation, collagen damage, and some skin cancers
How to choose the right SPF beauty product?
When shopping for SPF beauty products, look for:
- SPF 30 or higher
- Broad-spectrum protection
- PA+++ or PA++++ ratings for stronger UVA protection
- Water resistance if outdoors or sweating
- Non-comedogenic formulas for acne-prone skin
- Fragrance-free options for sensitive skin
6 SPF-infused beauty products worth adding to your skincare kit
Sunscreens with SPF
SPFs are synonymous with sunscreens that protect the skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays that cause sunburn, premature ageing, pigmentation, and tanning. These sunscreens are available in gel, cream, lotion, and matte finishes, suit different skin types and for your daily routines. Lightweight and non-greasy formulas ensure comfortable wear throughout the day.{{/usCountry}}
SPFs are synonymous with sunscreens that protect the skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays that cause sunburn, premature ageing, pigmentation, and tanning. These sunscreens are available in gel, cream, lotion, and matte finishes, suit different skin types and for your daily routines. Lightweight and non-greasy formulas ensure comfortable wear throughout the day.{{/usCountry}}
BB Cream with SPF{{/usCountry}}
BB Cream with SPF{{/usCountry}}
BB cream with SPF combine hydration, light coverage, and sun protection in one convenient product. These tinted creams even out the skin tone, and hides blemishes while keeping the skin moisturised and protected from harmful UV rays. Ideal for everyday wear, these multitasking formulas provide a natural, fresh look without feeling heavy on the skin. It is available in multiple shades and finishes, BB creams with SPF leave the skin looking healthy, smooth, radiant, and naturally glowing throughout the day.
Lip Balms with SPF
Lip balms with SPF nourish and protect delicate lips from dryness, sunburn, and environmental damage. Enriched with moisturising ingredients like shea butter, oils, and vitamins, they help keep lips soft, smooth, and hydrated for hours. SPF protection prevents pigmentation and cracking caused by prolonged sun exposure, making them essential for daily care. Lightweight and easy to carry, these balms are suitable for every season and skin type. Available in clear, tinted, and flavoured variants, they offer comfort, protection, and a healthy-looking shine to lips.
Compact Powders with SPF
Compact powders with SPF provide lightweight coverage while helping protect the skin from harmful sun exposure. They help control excess oil, reduce shine, and create a smooth, even complexion with a natural matte finish. Convenient and travel-friendly, these compact powders are perfect for quick touch-ups throughout the day. Suitable for different skin types, compact powders with SPF combine beauty and skincare benefits for a polished, protected, and comfortable everyday look.
Day Cream with SPF
Day creams with SPF deeply hydrate the skin while offering daily protection from harmful UV rays and environmental stressors. Their nourishing formulas help maintain skin softness, improve texture, and prevent dryness throughout the day. Lightweight and comfortable for everyday use, day creams absorb easily without leaving a greasy residue. Suitable for various skin types, they create a healthy base for makeup while keeping the skin moisturised, smooth, protected, and naturally radiant all day.
Face Serum with SPF
Face serums with SPF combine targeted skincare benefits with effective sun protection for healthier-looking skin. These lightweight formulas penetrate deeply to hydrate, brighten, and improve overall skin texture while shielding against harmful UV rays. Enriched with active ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, or niacinamide, they help reduce dullness, fine lines, and uneven skin tone. Non-sticky and fast-absorbing, face serums with SPF work well under makeup and daily skincare routines.
Similar articles for you
Lip balm vs lip oil: Which one is better to give you soft and supple lips
These 10 sunscreen body lotions SPF 50 are your basic summer skincare essentials
These 10 BB creams with SPFs are summer skincare essentials with 3-in-1 benefits
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.