Bandhani kurta sets are quietly becoming the most wearable fashion trend in 2026

Bandhani has always been part of India’s festive fashion vocabulary, but what’s interesting in 2026 is how it has moved beyond “occasion-only” dressing. Instead of heavy, over-embellished outfits reserved for weddings, Bandhani kurta sets are now showing up in everyday wardrobes, lighter silhouettes, breathable fabrics, and prints that feel traditional but still easy to wear. Bandhani kurta sets for women (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less The shift is clear: people want Indianwear that carries cultural detail without feeling too heavy or overdressed. Bandhani fits that gap perfectly. It is vibrant, recognisable, and rooted in tradition, but when done in cottons, muslins, and lighter viscose blends, it becomes surprisingly wearable for regular days too. What’s also driving the trend is versatility. These sets are no longer restricted to festivals. They’re being worn for office days, small functions, travel, and even casual outings where you want something more put-together than basic kurtas. Bandhani kurta sets for women

This pure cotton Bandhani kurta set keeps things simple and wearable with a regular-fit silhouette that doesn’t cling to the body, making it ideal for long hours in warm weather. The dupatta adds traditional structure without making the outfit feel heavy, while the print gives enough visual interest for everyday ethnic dressing. Styling tip: Pair with oxidised studs, flat kolhapuris, and a simple tote bag for an easy everyday ethnic look.

2 . MEERA FAB Women's Pure Cotton Bandhani Printed Kurta with Palazzo & Dupatta Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This set combines a straight kurta with palazzo pants, giving it a more structured and modern ethnic silhouette. The cotton fabric keeps it breathable, while the coordinated set-up makes it feel more put-together than a basic kurta-dupatta combination. The Bandhani print adds a traditional layer without overwhelming the outfit. Styling tip: Style with block heels and a structured handbag for a polished office-to-evening ethnic outfit.

The flared Anarkali silhouette gives this set a more festive and flowy appeal, while the muslin fabric keeps it light and comfortable. The Bandhani print sits well on the flare, making the outfit feel more dressed-up without relying on heavy embellishments. It works especially well for semi-festive occasions. Styling tip: Add statement jhumkas and wedges or heels to enhance the festive flow of the outfit.

This cotton kurta set keeps things minimal and functional with a straight-cut kurta and coordinated pants. The Bandhani print is subtle enough for everyday wear while still giving the outfit a traditional edge. The dupatta completes the set, making it suitable for office ethnic days or casual outings. Styling tip: Pair with white flats or sneakers and small silver jewellery for a clean, modern ethnic look.

This cotton kurta set leans into a classic Bandhani aesthetic with a focus on comfort and repeat wear. The breathable fabric makes it suitable for long summer days, while the traditional print keeps it visually rich even with minimal styling. Styling tip: Style with a messy bun, oxidised earrings, and comfortable flats for effortless daily ethnic dressing.

Bandhani kurta sets for women: FAQs Are Bandhani kurta sets suitable for daily wear? Yes, especially cotton and lightweight viscose Bandhani sets. They are breathable, comfortable, and easy to style for office, errands, or casual outings. How can Bandhani kurta sets be styled for festive occasions? For festive wear, opt for flared or embroidered Bandhani sets and pair them with statement jewellery, embellished footwear, and soft glam makeup. Can Bandhani outfits be worn for office? Yes, straight-cut or minimal print Bandhani sets in cotton work well for office wear, especially when styled simply with flats and subtle accessories. Which fabric is best for Bandhani kurta sets in summer? Pure cotton is the best choice for Indian summers as it is lightweight, sweat-friendly, and allows better airflow compared to heavier fabrics.