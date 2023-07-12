Barbie mania hits Bollywood: From Mouni Roy to Ananya Pandey, celebrities unleash their inner dolls with stunning looks

Get ready to unleash your inner Barbie as Bollywood goes gaga over the upcoming Barbie movie, hitting screens on July 21, 2023! The fever is spreading like wildfire, and our beloved Hindi film industry is jumping on the Barbie bandwagon with a Bollywood twist. From fashion sensations to red carpet divas, our favourite stars are channelling their inner dolls and adding a pinch of desi glam to the magical Barbie world. From exquisite outfits to flawless makeup and hairstyles, these Bollywood celebrities have effortlessly embraced the Barbie-inspired aesthetic, becoming real-life dolls in their own right. Let's take a closer look at some of the top B-wood celebrities who have mesmerized fans with their Barbie-inspired looks, leaving a lasting impression on the world of fashion and beauty. (Also read: Margot Robbie's Barbie 'Solo In The Spotlight' Schiaparelli dress at movie premiere breaks internet: See how it was made )

Top Barbie-inspired looks of Bollywood celebrities

Kangana Ranaut

From dazzling fashion choices to turning heads on the red carpet, Bollywood's stylish icons are fully immersing themselves in the Barbie fantasy. (Instagram)

Kangana dazzled at the success party of her film "Tiku Weds Sheru" in a magnificent ensemble crafted by Gauri & Nainika. Her attire showcased a strapless pink bodice complemented by a vibrant orange voluminous skirt. To complete the Barbie-inspired look, she paired it with nude pumps and styled her hair in an elegant high ponytail. Kangana's choice of outfit and accessories exuded glamour, capturing the essence of Barbie in a fashion-forward manner.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy took the Barbiecore trend to a whole new level, setting the internet ablaze with her stunning photo in a radiant red dress by Kate Spade. The dress showcased a vibrant red bodice paired with a voluminous striped skirt, creating a playful and eye-catching ensemble. Adding a touch of whimsy, she opted for bubblegum pumps and styled her hair in a curly high ponytail, staying true to the trend. What made the picture truly iconic was Mouni's Barbie-inspired pose, capturing the essence of the iconic doll with grace and charm.

Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari Wagh steals the spotlight as she flawlessly embraces the viral 'Barbie' core trend in a strapless floral printed gown. The gown showcases a sleeveless neckline, bodycon fit, vibrant print, and a flared hem, creating a striking and feminine silhouette. With her impeccable style, Sharvari takes her glam look to new heights by pairing the gown with a sleek high ponytail hairstyle, adding an extra touch of elegance to her overall appearance.

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Panday's love for the colour pink is truly enviable, and her sense of style leaves us wishing we could emulate her fashion choices. One of her standout moments in fashion was her stunning appearance in a bodycon pink ensemble. The actress, known for her impeccable fashion sense, took her style game to new heights with a soft, one-shoulder pink dress. The delicate hue beautifully complemented her skin tone and evoked a charming, girly vibe reminiscent of a classic Barbie doll.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria, the rising star of Bollywood, is not just making waves with her acting prowess, but also channelling her inner Barbie with her impeccable sense of style. She recently adorned a stunning pink strapless gown that exudes modern-day princess vibes, reminiscent of a real-life Barbie doll. The gown drapes elegantly, showcasing Tara's grace and beauty, leaving her fans captivated by her Barbie-like allure.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur, resembling a real-life Barbie doll, delighted her fans in a captivating pink outfit that would make any Barbie enthusiast envious. The dress featured a drop pattern neckline adorned with intricate sequins, adding a touch of sparkle and elegance. With its body-hugging bodice and a daring thigh-high slit, the dress accentuated Mrunal's feminine allure, perfectly highlighting her hourglass figure. Just like a living Barbie, Mrunal gracefully donned this exclusive gown, setting the bar high for fashion and leaving a lasting impression on everyone who admired her iconic look.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone took the fashion world by storm at the Met Gala 2019 when she embraced the theme "Camp: Notes on Fashion" and transformed herself into a real-life Barbie. Dressed in a stunning custom-made Zac Posen gown, Deepika embodied the iconic Barbie aesthetic with her larger-than-life presence. The strapless pink gown featured intricate 3D-printed embellishments and a voluminous tulle train, perfectly capturing the essence of a glamorous Barbie doll.

