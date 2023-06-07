Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Sharvari Wagh's strapless denim corset and shorts are the ideal look for your summer vacay, see how she styled it

Sharvari Wagh's strapless denim corset and shorts are the ideal look for your summer vacay, see how she styled it

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
Jun 07, 2023 09:31 AM IST

Sharvari Wagh wore a strapless denim corset and shorts during her holiday. It is the ideal look for your summer vacation. See how she styled it inside.

Actor Sharvari Wagh may only be a few films old, but her sartorial prowess has already caught the imagination of fashion-hungry internet users. From sensational gowns on the red carpet to beach-ready swimsuits and Gen-Z-approved off-duty ensembles, Sharvari's wardrobe is a treasure trove of steal-worthy looks. Even her latest outfit has her followers excited. She recently went on a trip and posted pictures of herself dressed in a denim corset and shorts. It is the ideal holiday look you need this summer.

Sharvari Wagh enjoys her holiday in a strapless corset top and shorts. (Instagram)
Sharvari Wagh's outfit is the ideal summer vacay look

Summer is here, and so is the time to go on vacation. As you prepare for that dreamy holiday, getting your holiday fashion picks right is also a priority. And we have an outfit recommendation straight from Sharvari Wagh's vacation wardrobe. The star had slipped into an all-denim look featuring a strapless corset and shorts for an outing. Check out Sharvari's pictures below and steal some tips on styling the summer-ready outfit.

Sharvari's corset blouse features a strapless silhouette, an asymmetrical hemline, vertical stitching to give a boning structure, button closures on the borders, and a bodycon fitting accentuating her svelte frame. The shorts with a high-rise waist, frayed hem, and a fitted structure completed the look.

Sharvari accessorised the denim-on-denim outfit with white lace-up chunky sneakers, a black over-the-body mini bag from the luxury label Louis Vuitton, a baseball cap, and shimmering ear studs. Lastly, open wavy tresses, feathered brows, glossy pink lips, minimal dewy face, and rouged cheeks rounded off the glam picks.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Sharvari Wagh debuted with The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye, which was released on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Kabir Khan, it also starred her rumoured boyfriend, Sunny Kaushal. She was also seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

how to wear denim-on-denim bollywood fashion fashion trends holiday fashion
