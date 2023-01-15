Sharvari Wagh ditches pants for hottest bikini, oversized blazer and cut-out skirt to attend an event. Pics and videos

Actor Sharvari Wagh was among a host of celebrities, including rumoured couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who attended an event in Mumbai today. While the stars came dressed in stylish ensembles, Sharvari stunned in two gorgeous fits for the occasion. For her first look, Sharvari ditched pants for a sizzling orange look featuring a bikini, oversized blazer and a cut-out skirt. As for the second outfit, Sharvari slipped into a quirky printed gown. The star has captured the internet's attention with her multiple stylish appearances, and these latest looks back our statement. (Also Read | Sharvari Wagh in a bodycon denim jumpsuit is taking over the streets in style, we love it)

Sharvari Wagh steals the show at an event

On Sunday, Sharvari Wagh attended an event in Mumbai where she walked the ramp. The paparazzi clicked the actor and shared the snippets on social media. The pictures and videos show her in a bikini set featuring a plunging V-neck bikini top and matching high-rise bottoms featuring high-leg cut-outs. An oversized blazer with notch lapel collars, long hem length, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves and an open front completed the outfit. In the end, Sharvari chose a white see-through cut-out skirt with a thigh-high slit on the side and slide-on embellished Crocs shoes to round it all off.

Sharvari Wagh attends an event in Mumbai dressed in an orange outfit. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Sharvari styled the orange-hued ensemble with a centre-parted sleek top knot. Lastly, she chose winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, shimmering pink eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, glossy nude pink lip shade, darkened brows, rouged cheekbones, glowing skin, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

Sharvari Wagh's corset gown

For the second look, Sharvari slipped into a corseted gown featuring spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline with scalloped borders, a corseted bodice decorated with a multi-coloured painting, a layered tulle skirt, and a fit and flared silhouette.

Sharvari Wagh poses with Tamannaah Bhatia at an event in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Sharvari accessorised the quirky ensemble with pointed gold-black boots and gold-toned earrings. In the end, Sharvari chose centre-parted open tresses, blushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, nude lip shade, and glowing skin for the glam picks.

Which outfit do you like the most?