Mrunal Thakur's fierce and fabulous look in a stunning black slit dress will leave you in awe. Here’s how much it costs

Mrunal Thakur is a style queen, and we are not the only ones saying it; her Instagram diaries certainly prove it. The actress is gaining fans not only for her incredible acting skills but also for her experimental fashion choices. From mesmerizing red carpet appearances at Cannes 2023 to exquisite ethnic ensembles and effortlessly chic airport looks, she effortlessly slays every style with perfection. Her Insta diaries serve as a treasure trove of inspiration for fashion enthusiasts worldwide. Recently, Mrunal shared breathtaking pictures in a stunning black slit dress, donned for the screening of the movie "Satyaprem Ki Katha." Her irresistible allure and seductive poses have left fans enchanted, while we simply can't look away. Keep on reading to take some fashion notes. (Also read: Mrunal Thakur makes a stellar debut on 2023 Cannes Film Festival red carpet in risqué cut-out gown. All pics inside ) Mrunal Thakur's glamorous avatar in a black thigh-high slit dress is the perfect blend of fashion and elegance.(Instagram/@mrunalthakur)

Mrunal Thakur looks stunning in a black thigh-high slit dress

The actress surprised her fans on Tuesday by uploading a series of pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Fierce and fabulous." Her post quickly went viral on social media, garnering more than 600k likes and several comments from her fans showering her with praises and compliments. One fan wrote, "Bold and beautiful," while another called her the "National crush." Let's take a moment to admire her pictures.

Decoding Mrunal's stunning dress

For her look, Mrunal chose a stunning black dress from the shelves of the fashion brand Lovers and Friends. Her dress features a halter neck, plunging neckline, back cut-out with tie detail, and jersey fabric with an asymmetrical hem. The addition of the thigh-high slit on the side added the oomph factor to her look. If you loved Mrunal's dress and are wondering about its price, don't worry, we have got you covered. Here's the information on what her outfit costs.

Mrunal's gorgeous black dress comes with a price tag of ₹19K.(nykaafashion.com)

Assisted by makeup artist Lochan, Mrunal opted for nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick. With the assistance of hairstylist Deepali Deokar, Mrunal kept her luscious tresses open in a side partition. Completing her glam look with the help of fashion stylist Sheefa J Gilani, Mrunal adorned a diamond chain necklace and a pair of silver emerald-studded black heels.

