Beauty and skincare tips: 5 ways your skin can survive the deadly summer

Summers in India can be extremely harsh with temperatures soaring well beyond 40 degrees Celsius therefore, it becomes critical to take proper care of your skin during the summertime when ultraviolet rays can wreak havoc on the skin. The National Eye Institute has also reported that prolonged exposure to ultraviolet rays may also cause cataracts, which affects nearly 74% of adult Indians in the age group of 60 and higher.

Also, with the onset of the hot, humid season, the activity of the sebaceous glands in the body increases which makes oily skin further oiler and dry skin turns more rough and flaky. Hence, it's always a good idea to be prepared beforehand to protect your skin in the summer.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aditi Bhagat Patil, MBBS MD (Dermatologist, Cosmetologists, Trichologist) at Mumbai's Care & Cure and Medical Advisor at Entod Pharmaceuticals, listed 5 skincare tips which can help our skin to survive the deadly summer:

1. Exfoliate - To maintain soft and smooth skin, exfoliation is the key. From time to time, you should exfoliate your skin to free-up clogged pores or prevent acne breakouts since the skin becomes prone to oil during the summers. However, before starting with your exfoliation regime, it is important to choose a product that is free from chemicals and effective ingredients that can minimize pores and remove dead skin cells. Another crucial thing to remember is not to over-exfoliate. Twice a week of exfoliation is sufficient during the summer months.

2. Use sunscreen - Exposure to the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun can be a significant risk factor for skin cancers. All year-round, the sun’s rays are the strongest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it is necessary that you apply sunscreen before heading out in the morning. People of every skin colour can get skin cancer which is why using sunscreen is the best bet in the summer. When choosing a sunscreen, you should always select the one with SPF30 and broad-spectrum. You need to apply sunscreen 30 minutes before going outside and re-apply it once every 2 hours.

3. Moisturise - Well, you must be thinking that what’s the point of moisturising the skin during the sticky, hot summer months? Spending considerable amounts of time inside air-conditioned offices, homes, etc. makes your skin dry. When the dry air takes out the moisture from the skin, your wrinkles and aging lines can become more pronounced therefore, it’s essential to keep up with the moisturizing routine.

4. Hydrate - During the summer months, your body tries to cool down with the natural process of sweating. This, in turn, can cause dehydration. That is why it is all the more important for you to drink more water and keep the body well hydrated. Also, without proper water intake, your skin will appear duller, making pores and wrinkles more prominent. With the help of adequate hydration, you can keep your skin plump and improve its elasticity making it less likely to have irritations and blemishes.

5. Eat healthy - The best way to healthy glowing skin is to make sure that you consume all the necessary nutrients that enhance the beauty of your skin from within. You must include Vitamin C as part of your diet to protect your skin from environmental damage. When you stick to an organic diet, it can help repair the skin as well as neutralize free radicals. Seasonal foods like pineapples, fresh berries, citrus fruits, vegetables and seafood are loaded with essential vitamins that boos collagen production.

Apart from the tips mentioned above, you should also regularly check your skin for any abnormal growth or discolouration. In case of any skin issues, you should immediately contact your dermatologist to treat the issue as soon as possible.