Beauty blunders: 11 common makeup mistakes and pro tips and tricks to avoid them

Most of the people are often unaware of the makeup mistakes they make every day. Discovering the right brands and appropriate shades of makeup that suit you is a tricky task. It can take years for some to get their makeup right. Once you have found the right products, you may continue to struggle to create the desired look. Your favourite beauty influencers make it look simple, but the truth is blending makeup to perfection is no easy task. But, that does not mean you must stop experimenting. We are here to explain the common makeup faux pas that you should avoid. Every woman has a different skin type and with age, our skin undergoes many changes. (Also read: ‘Latex Lips’ is the new beauty obsession; here is how you can master this viral makeup trend )

Tips to Prevent Common Makeup Mistakes

Beauty blunders: Common makeup mistakes and pro tips and tricks to avoid them(Unsplash/Jakob Owens)

Naveen Bhalla, Brand Trainer, Anastasia Beverly Hills India shared with HT Lifestyle the top makeup mistakes that people make and useful tips and tricks to avoid them.

1. Dry, flaky skin: If you notice dry, flaky skin after applying foundation, it could be a sign of overwashing. Hydrate your face before makeup application to avoid a dull and tired appearance.

2. Makeup application on dry skin: Applying makeup on dry skin can lead to a cracked and aged look. Ensure proper skin hydration before makeup for a smoother finish.

3. Natural lighting for makeup testing: Test makeup in natural lighting to accurately assess how it looks. Unnatural lighting may give a misleading impression of the final look.

4. Blending is key: Blending is crucial for a natural look. Improper blending, especially with neutral shades, can make makeup appear unnatural and out of place.

5. Concealer application: Avoid overusing concealer as too much can age you. Use color-corrector concealer sparingly on the bone below the eyes and blend for a youthful appearance.

6. Foundation application: Avoid over-applying the foundation to prevent a cakey look. Apply it selectively on cheeks, nose, and under-eye areas. Use a good coverage concealer for blemishes.

7. Eyebrow shaping: Neatly shaped eyebrows enhance your eyes. Avoid overly bushy or overdrawn eyebrows, and seek professional advice for a natural look.

8. Mascara application: Limit mascara to two coats to prevent clumping. Replace mascara every three to four months. Apply mascara to lower lashes differently to avoid a spider leg effect.

10. Face powder usage: Use face powder sparingly, especially as you age. It can emphasize fine lines, so apply only to the T-zone and consider avoiding it altogether.

11. Lipstick choice: Choose natural lipstick colours that complement your skin tone. Dark shades may age you, so balance with light makeup if opting for darker lip colours.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Avleen Bansal, Head of Training, Moira shared with HT Lifestyle, "Makeup mistakes are common and even professionals can make errors sometimes. One common makeup mistake is applying foundation without adequately prepping the skin, resulting in a cakey and uneven finish. To remedy this, it's essential to start with a well-moisturized base, ensuring your skin is hydrated before the application of any foundation. Additionally, neglecting to blend foundation seamlessly into the jawline and neck can create a stark line of demarcation, disrupting the overall harmony of your makeup. To achieve a more natural look, take the time to blend your foundation into these areas, seamlessly integrating it with your skin tone."

She added, "Overapplication of eyeshadow is another frequent misstep, and it's crucial to opt for a gradual buildup of colour to avoid an overwhelming effect. Furthermore, the omission of an eyeshadow primer may lead to creasing, therefore, incorporating this step into your routine ensures a longer-lasting eyeshadow application. Lastly, choosing the wrong shade of concealer can accentuate imperfections rather than concealing them. To attain a flawless finish, match your concealer precisely to your skin tone, enhancing your overall makeup look."

