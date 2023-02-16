Beauty tips: 5 easy steps to get flawless make-up look

Don’t we all crave a flawless makeup finish whenever we are indulging in makeup sessions? However, achieving a flawless makeup look can be challenging, especially if you're a beginner. With so many products, techniques, and styles to choose from, it can be overwhelming to know where to start. Well, the trick is not just applying high-end products but taking care of some basic things that can result in making your skin look picture-perfect. It is essential to take care of our skin and follow the right order to get that photo-ready finish. Moreover, flawless makeup can help in making your look last even longer.

Ankita Kakkar, Makeup Artist and Educator shared with HT Lifestyle, five steps that can help you achieve that enviable flawless finish in no time. So, get ready to step up your makeup game and take your beauty routine to the next level.

1. Prep your skin

Your skin is the base of your makeup; hence it has to be perfect. If you have fresh and bright skin, your makeup will always sit better and look the best. So, before you start applying your makeup, cleanse your face with a mild cleanser. After that, on damp skin, apply a hydrating moisturizer based on your skin type. Make sure to apply a moisturizer that has a light consistency, as it will help the makeup to glide on smoothly. Give a gap of 5-10 minutes before you move on to the first step of your makeup routine.

2. Do not skip the primer

Primer is extremely important if you want to have a flawless makeup look. According to your skin requirement, you can go for pore-filling or blurring primer, or you can opt for illuminating primer. It helps in creating a smooth base for your foundation to sit and also helps in preventing from creasing of the makeup. You can enhance the power of your makeup by applying an ice cube on top of it, as it will lock in all the pores.

3. Use a damp makeup blender

While applying foundation, make sure to use a damp makeup blender. It is great if you want if your makeup to be long-lasting, and also it provides a natural look to the skin. Keep on using the same damp blender for your other cream-based products as well. Also, if you apply loose powder, you can use the same blender, as it will not make your face cakey.

4. Choose cream-based products

Cream-based products like concealer, cream blush, cream contours, and liquid highlighters are great for that flawless finish. Powder products often pile up on each other and end up creasing, making a face look dull and dry. So, opt for cream-based products to get that naturally glowing look.

5. Finish off with a setting spray

A setting spray will ensure that all your makeup products are blended correctly and meshed into one another. There will be no harsh lines of contour or blush, and it will be perfectly seamless. Always seal your entire makeup with a fine mist of makeup setting spray. Make sure you apply from 6 inches from your face and mist it evenly. Use your hands to fan your face and get that radiant look.

