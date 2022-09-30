Beauty tips: Ingredients that are safe for skincare during pregnancy

Giving birth is one of the most beautiful experiences that women can have and when you go through the process of pregnancy and birth process, you feel how connected you are with other life coming up inside you but there are a lot of changes in a woman’s body which happens during pregnancy. There are a lot of hormonal changes where some people may go through depression, some people can have swelling, fatigued and nausea as these are common problems that occur through pregnancy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rooting for Ayurveda and Aromatherapy in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pooja Nagdev, Aromatherapist, Cosmetologist and Founder of Inatur, asserted that they try and balance your chakras and try and bring harmony to the mind and body which helps to treat the body in a natural way. She said, “The essential oil is a great gift in relieving the symptoms of pregnancy. They bring in a lot of relaxation and also help in improving blood circulation. These essential oils that help in emotional bringing healing and uplifting emotional health. One can use them as a compress, as a bath, as a foot massage or for a general body massage or in a face facial or in aroma lamp diffusion as essential oil can be used in many ways.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Given that during pregnancy, women’s stomach expands which causes a lot of stretch marks, she said, “One has to ensure that the body is not dry and that there is no scaling. For that also there are essential oils or pure carrier oils such as wheat germ oil, almond oil and pure oils which can be massaged onto the body a blend can be created by adding lavender oil it and chamomile oil to it. There are many essential oils which are just perfect for pregnancy and one doesn’t have to think. For example, if one is having a problem like fluid retention that is Ademar, a foot bath is very good for it. Some drops of lavender oil and some drops of orange, patchouli oil can be added to water and applied to one’s feet. If there is poor circulation, one can get massage from rose essential oil, lavender oil blended in vegetable oil.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When one is having varicose pain, which is likely to happen, Pooja Nagdev, suggested, “One has to take vegetable oil and five drops of some lavender oil, geranium oil and lemongrass oil and apply it. If one is having a toothache, it is mostly advised by the doctors not to take much medicines when you are pregnant. So, clove oil is very good. One can just drop some in a mouth and directly apply clove oil or put a clove inside your mouth. The more natural we are, the more reliable our feelings are. This is how I feel one can support and have a beautiful pregnancy, full of immunity with natural ingredients and essentials oil.”

Recommending some ingredients that are safe during pregnancy, Sanchi Sehgal, Founder of Ozone Signature, revealed how to change your skincare routine to protect your baby's safety and well-being:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Vitamin C- One component that ladies probably had in their routines long before becoming pregnant is vitamin C. The good news is that you can also use it once the baby is on board.

2. Vitamin E- Vitamin E, sometimes referred to as tocopherol, is an additional antioxidant alternative. It has the benefit of preventing the appearance of age spots, and it is safe to use during pregnancy.

3. Hyaluronic Acid- It is an amazing ingredient for pregnant women. Your skin may become itchy and dry during pregnancy so hyaluronic acid is the best option to calm your skin.

4. Natural Ingredients- Turmeric is an excellent ingredient for any skin issues. It is useful in treating acne outbreaks, scars and uneven skin tone, eczema. Since turmeric has antioxidative and anti-inflammatory characteristics that are scientifically proven to offer you a brighter and glowing complexion, you can utilise it easily as a skincare product during pregnancy. For nourishing your skin, you can use natural products like aloe vera, coconut oil, shea butter and almond oil or you can choose products that have these ingredients.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Rhythm Vats Bhardwaj, Co-Founder of Riyo Herbs India, we have a huge range of skincare products specially crafted for different parts of our skin where you can try different products with different formulations and choose what best suits your skin but you can't get that privilege while you're pregnant. It then becomes important to use skincare products that won't cause any harm to you or your baby.

She cautioned, “In case you're planning to abstain from your skincare routine completely, that would make your skin more vulnerable. A woman during pregnancy, goes through extreme hormonal changes which have a great impact on her skin. Some common skin-related concerns are hormonal acne, pigmentation and stretch marks.”

She advised, “The most basic skincare routine you could follow is to have gentle and fragrance-free products but if you are willing to have a proper routine, just keep in mind to avoid products containing Hydroquinone, Arbutin, Retinoids, and Salicylic Acid. You can always go for products that include Hyaluronic acid, Vitamin C, Azelaic acid and Lactic acid. These are suitable for every skin type and safe for a pregnant woman. Also, if you are using medicated products then, do consult your dermatologist before going for any new product.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}