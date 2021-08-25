Ever since 2020 and Covid-19 happened, weddings and outfits have taken a different route. We still remember swiping through photos of brides in deep red and pink lehengas at grand venues. But now weddings are happening with limited guests and wearing a heavy lehenga does not sound right. Rhea Kapoor recently got married and she looked ethereal in that ivory-hued saree and bejewelled veil. She proved that you do not always need a grand wedding to look gorgeous on D-day. “Living around a plethora of cultures in a diverse country like India, brides have multiple hues to choose from. While some brides like to go classic with reds and maroons, other brides prefer specific soothing hues like pastels. And many today like sunshine hues like yellows, greens and more for their intimate wedding celebration.” shares designer Pallavi Mohan.

If you are one of those brides who planned their wedding in 2020 but pandemic made your plans late for now in 2021 and your wedding is no more than 200-500 guests then this is just right for you. Here are some wedding lehenga colours we swear by.

Ivory

Best bridal lehenga hues for intimate weddings

White is not just confined to Christian wedding gowns. Recently, many brides were seen in this shade of white. Ivory adds class and a modern touch to your bridal look and it is perfect for your intimate wedding plans. And let’s not forget gorgeous Rhea Kapoor’s ivory saree, which is enough inspiration for your bridal lehenga. “I remember our latest meeting with a bride who chose an off white lehenga saree from our latest floral dream couture collection,” shares Mohan.

Bright green

Gone are the days when brides opted for green colour just for mehendi or engagement. As designer Prerna shares, “From OTT to something different, brides are not shying away from wearing bright colours like green or purple. They are not just wearing generic reds, pinks or pastels. They are going offbeat and unique with their designs. Since brides are now buying lehenga to enjoy it later on as well, they are buying colours like bright green that is always in style.”

Mid-tone blue

(Instagram/poojapeshoriaofficial)

Lately, we have seen many brides in powder blue lehengas and we have just loved how they have styled it with lilies in hair. Recently, actor Alia Bhatt was spotted in a mid-tone blue lehenga skirt and she looked ethereal. Designer Pooja Peshoria shares, “We have brides who want to wear powder blue. Preferences have changed every since Covid happened. Brides have become more experimental and shifted to contemporary designs and colours. They want anything but traditional these days.”

Lavender

(Instagram/kreshabajajofficial)

If you are planning a sundowner wedding then lavender is the shade for you. If you love the colour purple but don’t want to go too loud with the shade, how about this lighter shade of purple to compliment your bridal look? You can even wear this colour for your engagement or reception as well. This easy-breezy shade is an absolute delight for your look. We remember actor Shraddha Kapoor in a beautiful lilac lehenga spotted at the Ambani wedding.

Red

(Instagram/stylebyami)

They say some colours can never go out of style and one such is red. Yes, red is the colour for this wedding season. Right from actors Yami Gautam, Dia Mirza to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, we have spotted many celebrities in red lehengas and sarees for their wedding. This old-school hue can look super gorgeous and elevate your bridal look completely. Many brides still swear by this hue for their wedding.

Coral

(Instagram/kiaraaliaadvani)

If you do not want to wear pink, orange or red, wear a mix of it! The coral colour is pleasing for the eyes and can look absolutely gorgeous as your bridal outfit. This tangerine hue has both warmth and cool effect so have the best of both worlds.

Teal

(Instagram/dishapatani)

We really miss beach weddings, but who says you need to go blue along with the sea and sky when you can have it right at your home! Wear this gorgeous shade for your intimate wedding and see how you get yourself some amazing words of praise. This colour is a treat for the eyes and we have spotted many celebrities right from actors Hina Khan to Kareena Kapoor Khan in this hue and it can be repurposed easily for your brother or sister’s wedding.

Olive

(Instagram/vvanivats)

Who says you can only wear green for your mehndi? There’s absolutely no one stopping one from wearing this beautiful hue of green for your wedding. As designer Prerana shares, “From OTT to something different, brides are not shying away from wearing bright colours like green or purple. They are not just wearing generic reds, pinks or pastels. They are going offbeat and unique with their designs.” If you love darker shades, then olive green can be the best for you. And how can we forget how ethereal actor Karishma Tanna looked in earthy-tone dupatta and olive lehenga?

Rouge

(Instagram/kritisanon)

Never ever leave the pink colour behind! Now that we are planning an intimate wedding, rouge pink is the shade for you. This eye-pleasing colour can be the best bet for pink-colour lovers! Remember actor Anushka Sharma in that pastel pink lehenga with a hint of rouge in it? Well, we know it happened years ago but it still looks fresh and beautiful.