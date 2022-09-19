Best DIY bun hairstyles for long hair that anyone can pull off

The pride of having long hair is always accompanied by the inconvenience of managing them regularly, establishing our love-hate relationship with our tresses. But the struggle of maintaining our locks is worth every second spent in agony when it comes to flaunting them in front of friends or strangers on the street. People admiring your hair in awe is always a delightful sight. However, for us, a clear advantage of having long hair is that you can make a number of stylish hairstyles according to every occasion.

DIY bun hairstyles you can try at home

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Buns are one of the comfiest and effortless hairstyles for long hair. From elegant French buns to no-fuss messy buns, this hairstyle matches all your moods and occasions. Here are a few DIY bun hairdos you can master sitting at home. (Also Read: How to build a healthy haircare routine? Know from expert)

Claw Clip Bun

Claw Clip Bun

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Step 1:

Twist your hair towards the bottom.

Step 2:

From the bottom up, wrap your hair around the claw clip and bring them down.

Step 3:

Now twist the remaining hair and slip them under the claw clip. The final look is shown in the image above.

Juda Stick or Pencil Bun

Juda Stick or Pencil Bun

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Step 1:

Take a Juda stick or a pencil, then twist your hair twice around it, as shown in the image attached above.

Step 2:

Now, if you have extra hair left, twist them and wrap them up to hide behind the stick or pencil.

Step 3:

Lastly, take the Juda stick or pencil and push it down with your hair wrapped around it tightly, as shown above.

Loose Rubber Band and Claw Clip

Loose Rubber Band and Claw Clip

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Step 1:

Make a low bun by twisting your hair and tying them with a thin rubber band.

Step 2:

Now, loosen the bun and let your hair fall.

Step 3:

Pull your loose bun up and tie a claw clip. The final look is shown in the image above.