Hair care tips: Dos and don’ts of keratin treatment

Keratin treatments have become hugely popular but there are still some doubts that people have especially while getting the hair care treatment for the first time. The success or effectiveness of a keratin treatment is dependent on the right technique and application and can last for up to six months if certain basic steps are followed.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sylvia Chen, Celebrity Hairdresser and owner of Butterfly Pond Salon, advised, “Do not wash your hair for up to 72 hours after the treatment, do not use hot water when washing hair and not do a chemical service such as coloring highlighting or using henna post the treatment. All these can cause the smoothened result to fade faster.”

Suggesting some must-dos to maintain the effect for longer, she said, “It is important to use a sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner. Harsh sulphates dry out hair making it frizzy and dull. Additionally, one must keep their hair down for the first three days and not tie it with bands and clips to avoid creasing. Using a silk pillow case is optional but preferable as it reduces friction and keeps hair frizz-free.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Najeeb-ur-Rehman, Consultant for Schwarzkopf Professional and Kerasmooth Ambassador, recommended, “To begin with, you have to make sure hair is properly shampooed to ensure hair cuticles are open. An even amount of cream should be applied quarter of an inch away from the roots and hair should be wrapped with cling film after product application.”

He added, “It is very important for the salonist to be very open with their client when setting expectations about the results of the treatment. Keratin treatment does not permanently straighten your hair and the effectiveness varies depending on your hair type as well. One hard ‘no’ that I suggest for keratin treatment is ironing hair at high temperatures above 210 Celsius.”

For beginners, Heena Dalvi, National Technical Head at Godrej Professional, encouraged choosing the right products. She said, “Most keratin treatments contain formaldehyde which is a harmful substance that poses health risks. The science of formulation has come a long way with safe and effective products in the market which are formaldehyde-free. Opt for a unique formaldehyde-free formula that contains moisturizing agents and nourishes hair from within.”

A simple but effective step that she strongly recommend was to not use clarifying shampoos - as they work at high pH to open the cuticles and deep cleanse, which dissolves the keratin and causes the treatment to fade faster. Additionally, she suggested not to overdo the styling products because they leave residue behind and force you to wash your hair frequently.