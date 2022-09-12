How to build a healthy haircare routine? Know from expert

Our hair needs love and care for it to thrive that is why we need a good hair regimen to keep things going. Given that your scalp and hair take the same hammering from the heat and pollutants as your skin does, it only makes sense to treat your hair with the same level of care. Consider your hair care routine as a diet for your hair. You plan it out beforehand to make sure it contains all you require, you carry it out, and then you repeat. The secret to hair that always looks and feels its best is creating a routine that works. (Also read: Hair care tips: Here's how to reduce split ends, and hair breakage )

Healthy Hair Coach, Frances Atulomah, shared tips to build a healthy haircare routine in her recent Instagram post.

What is a haircare routine?

Haircare routines are those things you do to keep your hair healthy. A haircare routine provides structure, repetition, and consistency to the lifelong process of taking care of your hair. It will involve both products and processes that keep your hair healthy and happy. Your haircare routine should consist of a daily, weekly, and monthly routine.

Daily haircare routine:

Your daily haircare routine should consist of;

Moisturizing and sealing your hair with either liquid, cream and oil (LCO) or liquid, oil, cream (LOC)method.

Low manipulation style. Don't forget to protect your ends.

Cover your hair with a satin bonnet or scarf if you are staying indoors.

Sleeping at night with a satin bonnet.

Weekly routine (Wash-day)

Your weekly routine is usually your wash day routine. You can decide to wash your hair every week or once in two weeks. Your weekly routine should consist of;

Prepare your hair before shampooing. You can use oils, conditioner or a pre-poo product.

Use a moisturizing shampoo and deep condition with a moisturizing deep conditioner.

Air-dry or blow dry, moisturize, seal and style.

Lastly, oil your scalp & scalp massage

Monthly haircare routine

Your monthly routine should consist of;

Clarify your hair with a clarifying shampoo and follow it up with a moisturizing shampoo.

Hot oil treatment (optional).

Protein treatment. Always balance out with a moisturizing deep conditioner.

Air-dry or blow-dry, moisturize, seal and style.

