Best shoes I found for people with flat feet: 7 picks to make your feet hurt less and walk more

I have flat feet. Not the cute, quirky kind of flat feet that people casually mention and move on from. I have the kind that makes every shoe eventually give up and lean inward like it is tired of supporting me. If you looked at my old sneakers or sandals, you would immediately spot the problem. The soles always wear out unevenly, the sides start collapsing inward, and before long, my feet are aching. Add overpronation to the mix, and long walks can quickly turn into a very annoying reminder that not all shoes are built the same.

The right shoe can change everything. These supportive picks helped make longer walks feel easier and far more comfortable. (canva.com)

For years, I bought sneakers the way most of us do. If they looked good, felt comfortable for five minutes in a store and came with a decent discount, they came home with me. A few weeks later, I would wonder why my arches, ankles, and legs felt exhausted.

Things changed after I took the ASICS treadmill assessment and finally understood what my feet actually needed. That little test sent me down a rabbit hole of reading, trying on shoes, talking to sales staff and learning far more about arch support and stability than I ever expected to.

One thing became very clear. A good walking shoe is not the same as a fashionable sneaker.

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Once I switched to sneakers with proper support and gel cushioning, there was no going back. Now I do not buy shoes impulsively. I ask questions. I check support features. I read reviews from fellow flat-footed people. I try them on. I overthink them. Then I buy them.

I do not personally own every shoe on this list, but these are the pairs that kept coming up during showroom visits, conversations and hours of research. If you are flat-footed like me and tired of guessing your way through the footwear aisle, these five picks are a great place to start.

What are flat feet/overpronation?

Flat feet occur when the arches of the feet are low or absent, causing the entire sole to touch the ground. Overpronation happens when the foot rolls excessively inward while walking or running. This extra movement can place added stress on the feet, ankles, knees and lower back, often leading to discomfort over time.

1. ASICS Gel Kayano 31

If there is one shoe that people with flat feet keep coming back to, it is the Gel Kayano. After learning more about overpronation, this was one of the first names that kept popping up in conversations, reviews and showroom recommendations.

{{^usCountry}} What I like about the Kayano is that it supports your foot without feeling restrictive. Instead of forcing your foot into one position, it helps guide your stride more naturally. The cushioning is also fantastic. If your daily routine includes long walks, commuting, shopping trips or hitting that 10,000-step goal, your feet will thank you. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What I like about the Kayano is that it supports your foot without feeling restrictive. Instead of forcing your foot into one position, it helps guide your stride more naturally. The cushioning is also fantastic. If your daily routine includes long walks, commuting, shopping trips or hitting that 10,000-step goal, your feet will thank you. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For gym sessions, the broad base adds a reassuring sense of stability, especially during lower-body workouts when balance matters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For gym sessions, the broad base adds a reassuring sense of stability, especially during lower-body workouts when balance matters. {{/usCountry}}

1.

ASICS Mens Gel-Kayano 31 White Sage/Birch Running Shoes - 6 ...

{{^usCountry}} 2. Nike Structure 25 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Nike Structure 25 {{/usCountry}}

This is the shoe for anyone who wants support without feeling like they are wearing a corrective medical device.

The Structure 25 has built a loyal following among flat-footed walkers and runners because it focuses on stability in a much more comfortable way. The wider shape and secure midfoot fit help keep your foot aligned without creating pressure points.

I particularly like the roomy toe area. Flat feet often need a little extra space, and this shoe gives your toes room to move naturally. The firmer cushioning also makes it a strong option for gym workouts, where too much softness can actually make balancing harder.

2.

Nike Women Structure 25 Road Running Shoes

3. Reebok Floatride Energy 5

This feels like the quiet achiever of the group. Reebok does not always get the same attention as some of the bigger running brands, yet the Floatride Energy 5 is a genuinely impressive option for people who split their time between walking and strength training.

The shoe has support built into the midfoot area, which is exactly where many flat-footed people start feeling strain after long hours on their feet. It feels light, comfortable and surprisingly stable.

If your week includes morning walks, gym sessions and plenty of movement in between, this is probably one of the most versatile picks on this list.

3.

Reebok FLOATRIDE Energy 5

4. Adidas Supernova Rise

Some shoes feel incredibly cushioned. Others focus entirely on support. The Supernova Rise sits comfortably in the middle, and that is exactly what makes it so appealing.

What makes the Supernova Rise particularly interesting for flat feet is that it adds structure without feeling overly corrective. The supportive design helps guide your stride naturally and keeps the foot feeling stable, especially when fatigue starts setting in after hours on your feet.

It may not be as aggressively supportive as some dedicated stability shoes, but for many people with mild to moderate overpronation, that balance of comfort and control from this Adidas shoe is exactly what makes it such a strong everyday option.

4.

ADIDAS Women Woven Design Supernova Rise Running Shoes

5. Skechers Max Cushioning Arch Fit 2.0

This is the shoe I would point people towards if comfort is their number one priority. The Arch Fit range was developed with input from podiatrists, and that focus is obvious from the moment you put them on. The support feels built into the entire shape of the shoe rather than being added as an afterthought.

For long walks, travel days and standing for hours, these are incredibly comfortable. The cushioning is generous and does a great job of reducing impact.

The only thing to note is that the sole is quite thick. Brilliant for walking and treadmill workouts, though for serious lifting sessions, you may prefer something with a flatter base.

5.

Skechers MAX Cushioning Arch FIT 2 (220584-NVOR_6)

6. New Balance Fresh Foam X 860 v14

New Balance has long been one of the most trusted names for people looking for stability-focused footwear. The 860 continues that reputation beautifully.

It combines comfort with support in a way that feels balanced rather than over-engineered. The secure heel and supportive inner structure help keep your feet aligned during long walks and gym sessions alike.

6.

New Balance Women's 860v14 Running Shoes,Black,8

7. Puma ForeverRun Nitro

This is one of the newer stability shoes that has generated a lot of excitement.

Instead of focusing support in one small area, Puma created a design that helps cradle the entire foot. The result is a shoe that feels secure, stable and surprisingly lightweight at the same time. For anyone who wants a modern, sporty option that does not compromise on support, this is absolutely worth trying on.

7.

PUMA | ForeverRun NITRO™ 2 Women's Running Shoes | Black-Whi...

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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