Best sneakers for men and women: Find Puma, Campus, Adidas and more on Myntra

Bye-bye, basic shoes! It’s officially sneaker season, and these kicks are here to shine! If you’re a guy aiming for that effortlessly cool vibe or a gal wanting to amp up her outfit, sneakers are the perfect solution. Whether you’re checking off errands, meeting friends for brunch, or enjoying some downtime, trendy sneakers can effortlessly elevate your look while keeping you comfy. Whether you prefer classic white kicks, vibrant patterns, or sleek designs, there’s a perfect pair waiting just for you at the Myntra BFF’24 sale. Best Sneakers for Men and Women

With a plethora of styles, colours, and designs to choose from, there’s no shortage of options to express your unique vibe. Want to keep it classic with timeless whites? Or perhaps you’re feeling adventurous and ready to rock chunky, statement-making sneakers? The choices are endless! And the best part? You can snag these fabulous finds without draining your bank account! With exciting deals on the Myntra BFF’24 sale, scoring the latest sneaker trends has never been easier. So, tighten those laces and prepare to steal the spotlight—let’s dive into the world of trendy sneakers at a discount that will take your casual look to dazzling new heights!

Kickin’ Prices: Snag the Hottest Men’s Sneakers at Cool Discounts

Gentlemen, your sneaker dreams are just a click away! Dive into our selection of trendy sneakers from the Myntra BFF’24 sale and strut with confidence!

Elevate your casual game with the Red Tape Men Colour Blocked PU Sneakers! These chic lace-ups combine style and comfort, flaunting a vibrant colour-blocked pattern that brings your everyday outfits to life. Designed with a round toe and regular ankle height, these sneakers are perfect for everything from casual outings to impromptu dance battles.

The plush insoles provide a soft landing for your feet. The ultra-light EVA sole turns every journey into a walk in the park. And guess what? With the Myntra BFF’24 sale, there’s no better time to snag these beauties than now!

Key Features

Eye-catching colour-blocked design for a stylish look

Round toe shape for a comfortable fit

Secure lace-up fastening for stability

Regular shoe width for everyday comfort

Ideal ankle height for casual wear

Cushioned EVA or rubber insole for added comfort

Durable EVA sole material for excellent traction

Toe Shape Round toe Fastening Lace-Ups Pattern Colourblocked

Tired of uninspiring footwear? Enter the Puma Unisex Black Sneakers from the Myntra BFF’24 sale! With a chic round toe, they effortlessly merge timeless style with a fresh vibe. Their solid black pattern allows you to mix and match with joggers, jeans, and everything in between. With a secure lace-up fastening, these sneakers hug your feet snugly, ensuring you stay stylish and steady all day long. Crafted with a standard width and ankle height, these sneakers deliver the ideal mix of comfort and support.

Key Features

Round toe shape for a timeless look

Solid black pattern that goes with everything

Lace-up fastening for a snug fit

Regular width and ankle height for all-day comfort

EVA or rubber insole for cushy support

Trendy contrast sole for a stylish twist

Lightweight and breathable for ultimate comfort

Toe Shape Round Toe Fastening Lace-Ups Pattern Solid

Could your sneaker game use a serious upgrade? Step into the Campus Men Printed PU Sneakers from the Myntra BFF’24 sale and let your style do all the talking. Grab these trendy sneakers and watch your casual look soar higher than ever! With their round toe shape, these kicks are all about giving your toes the space they deserve, while the printed pattern ensures your style game stays on point. Need some sturdy support? The lace-up fastening keeps things snug and secure, whether you're running errands or just showing off your look.

Key Features

Bold printed pattern for a standout vibe

Round toe for comfort and space

Lace-up style for a secure fit

Memory foam insole for cushioned steps

EVA sole for lightweight durability

Mid-top height for added ankle support

Regular fit perfect for daily wear

Toe Shape Round Toe Fastening Lace-Ups Pattern Printed

Looking for a pair of kicks that scream style but whisper comfort? Look no further than the V8 by Ruosh Men Brown Venice Suede Sneakers from the Myntra BFF’24 sale—where sleek meets smart-casual in a perfect blend! These babies are more than just trendy sneakers on discount; they’re the kind of shoes that make your feet feel pampered while your style shines. With their solid pattern and round-toe shape, these sneakers are ready to be your go-to for all things laid-back yet polished. Crafted with a premium suede finish and lace-up design, they bring a classy vibe to any outfit.

Key Features

Sleek suede finish for that luxe look

Comfortable round-toe design, perfect for all-day wear

Lace-up closure keeps things stylish and secure

Lightweight EVA sole, walk with ease

Comfort insole for a cosy, cushioned feel

Contrast sole adds a modern twist

3-month warranty for peace of mind

Smart casual vibes, perfect for any occasion

Toe Shape Round Toe Fastening Lace-Ups Pattern Solid

Looking for sneakers that can handle your everyday grind and keep you looking sharp? Meet the U.S. Polo Assn. Men Navy Blue MONTON 4.0 Sneakers from the Myntra BFF’24 sale, the perfect mix of style and practicality. These kicks aren’t just your run-of-the-mill sneakers—they’re built to impress. Whether you're strolling to a casual meet-up or heading out for a busy day, these trendy sneakers on discount are ready to give you that extra flair.

With a solid pattern and a classic round toe, these lace-up wonders boast a micro-trend that keeps things refreshingly simple—think "back to basics" but with a twist.

Key Features

Everyday-ready with a sleek, solid design and round toe

Lace-up closure for a snug, stylish fit

Comfort insole for all-day wear without the ache

Durable rubber sole to keep you stepping strong

Trendy sneakers on discount that blend fashion and function

3-month warranty for peace of mind and confident strides

Versatile style perfect for casual outings and daily wear

Toe Shape Round Toe Fastening Lace-Ups Pattern Solid

Lace Up for Less: Snag Those Trendy Sneakers, Girls

Ladies, why not elevate your style with some trendy sneakers from the Myntra BFF’24 sale? Whether you’re channelling chill vibes or showcasing your daring side, these kicks are perfect for every occasion! Let’s dive into these fab sneaker finds!

Looking to kick your casual style into high gear? The ADIDAS Originals Women Leather Samba OG Sneakers from the Myntra BFF’24 sale are your go-to for effortless flair! Don’t think of these trendy sneakers as just gym wear; they’re your all-around fashion allies for shopping adventures or simply kicking back in comfort. The lace-up fastening ensures a snug fit, allowing you to show off your personal style. And let's not forget the 3-month warranty—because even the best of us need a little backup sometimes. So, why wait? Step up your sneaker game with the ADIDAS Originals Women Leather Samba OG Sneakers and be the trendsetter you were always meant to be!

Toe Shape Round Toe Fastening Lace-Ups Pattern Striped

From everyday errands to spontaneous coffee runs, these sneakers from the Myntra BFF’24 sale have got your back. They’re made for the hustle and bustle of life. With a slip-on style, these beauties are all about convenience. Just slide them on, and you’re ready to conquer the day—no laces, no worries. The regular ankle height gives you the support you need without sacrificing flexibility. With a PU sole, these shoes offer durability and style, ensuring you’re strutting in confidence. So why blend in when you can stand out? Grab these stylish sneakers today and give your casual look a refreshing boost!

Toe Shape Round Toe Fastening Slip-On Pattern Solid

Trendy sneakers on discount are calling your name, ladies! Meet the SOLETHREADS REBEL from the Myntra BFF’24 sale. These chic kicks feature a vibrant colour blocked design that adds a pop of fun to any outfit. The memory foam insole ensures all-day comfort, making them perfect for everything from brunch dates to casual outings. With a round toe and lace-up style, they fit seamlessly into any wardrobe. Whether paired with a cute dress or your favourite leggings, these sneakers will have you turning heads. Get yours now and embrace effortless style!

Key Features

Colour blocked design for a stylish pop

Memory foam insole for cloud-like comfort

Round toe for ample wiggle room

Lace-up fastening for a secure fit

Regular ankle height for versatile styling

TPR sole for durability and grip

Toe Shape Round Toe Fastening Lace-Ups Pattern Colourblocked

With Yoho Chonks trendy sneakers on discount at the Myntra BFF’24 sale, comfort and style go hand in hand. The stylish round toe and unique textured detailing add a touch of flair. The lace-up design ensures a snug fit, while the regular ankle height guarantees comfort throughout the day. Plus, the cushioned insole and robust PVC sole mean you can tackle anything your day has in store, from errands to social outings! Don’t miss out on these stylish kicks—grab them now and transform your everyday outfits into head-turning ensembles!

Key Features

Round toe design for a stylish touch

Textured pattern adds flair to your step

Secure lace-up fastening for a snug fit

Comfortable insole for all-day wear

Regular ankle height for versatile styling

Durable PVC sole for reliable traction

Perfect for everyday adventures

Toe Shape Round Toe Fastening Lace-Ups Pattern Textured

Hey there, cosy fashionistas! If you're on the hunt for the perfect blend of comfort and style, look no further than the Allen Solly Women Round-Toe Everyday Sneakers at the the Myntra BFF’24 sale. These trendy sneakers are about to be your new favourite companions for all your casual escapades! Their classic style is as adaptable as your favourite oversized sweater. With their classic vibe, they blend seamlessly with whatever you choose to wear. Dress them up with a pretty dress, or keep it chill with your classic jeans—wherever you roam, they’re the perfect fit!

Key Features

Round toe design for comfy toe wiggle

Classic styling for endless outfit combos

Lace-up detail for a snug fit

Durable PU upper for long-lasting wear

6-month warranty for peace of mind

Toe Shape Round Toe Fastening Lace-Ups Pattern Solid

So, are you ready to elevate your casual look and make heads turn? Grab your trendy sneakers on discounts from the Myntra BFF’24 sale, and let your feet do the talking. Whether you’re going for a laid-back vibe or a bold statement, remember: the right pair of sneakers can transform your entire outfit from ordinary to extraordinary.

With incredible deals waiting for you at the Myntra BFF’24 sale, there’s no better time to step out in style. So, kick off your boring shoes and embrace the sneaker revolution. Let’s get those feet moving and make every step a fashionable one!

Frequently Asked Questions: Best Sneakers for Men and Women Where can I find the best trendy sneakers on discount? You can discover a wide range of trendy sneakers on discount at popular online retailers like the Myntra BFF’24 sale, where you’ll find seasonal sales and exclusive offers to elevate your shoe game.

Are trendy sneakers on discount worth the investment? Absolutely! Trendy sneakers on discount at the Myntra BFF’24 sale not only help you save money but also allow you to update your wardrobe with stylish options that enhance your casual look.

Can sneakers be styled for colder weather? Here’s how to keep your sneaker game strong in colder months: For men: Layer your sneakers with cuffed jeans, a chunky knit sweater, and a parka. Go for neutral-toned sneakers, thick jeans, and a layered hoodie under a trench coat for a modern winter look. For women: Pair sneakers with tights, a cosy sweater dress, and a long coat for winter chic. Rock your sneakers with skinny jeans, a turtleneck, and a puffer jacket for a sleek yet comfy vibe.

Do trendy sneakers on discount come in various styles and sizes? Yes! Trendy sneakers at a discount at the Myntra BFF’24 sale are available in a variety of styles, colours, and sizes for both men and women, ensuring you can find the perfect pair that fits your fashion needs.

Can I return trendy sneakers at a discount if they don’t fit? Most retailers offer return policies for trendy sneakers at a discount, allowing you to exchange or return your purchase if the fit isn’t right. Be sure to check the specific store’s return policy for details.

