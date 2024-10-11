Best branded shoes for men: Top 10 formal and casual choices for every occasion on Myntra
Branded shoes for men combine style, comfort, and durability, making them essential for any wardrobe. In this guide, we compare top 10 leather shoes for men.
When it comes to selecting branded shoes for men, it’s important to balance style, comfort, and functionality. Whether you're looking for leather shoes for formal meetings or stylish shoes for casual outings, choosing the right pair can elevate your overall look. Today’s footwear market offers a wide range of options, from sleek formal shoes to versatile casual loafers. Branded shoes come in various designs, materials, and fits, making it easier for men to find the perfect pair that suits their personal style and daily needs.
In this article, we’ll compare the top ten branded shoes for men, covering both formal and casual options. Each product has been carefully selected based on its craftsmanship, design, comfort, and suitability for different occasions. Whether you're in search of leather shoes for men, formal shoes for work, or casual branded shoes for men, this comprehensive guide will help you make an informed decision. From Metro to Aldo, these shoes stand out not just for their stylish appearance but also for their durability and performance. Read on to find the best shoes for every occasion!
These Metro black textured leather formal shoes are designed for the modern gentleman who values both style and comfort. With their sleek finish and superior leather material, these shoes are perfect for office wear and formal events. The textured leather gives them a premium look, while the cushioned insole ensures all-day comfort. These shoes are ideal for men looking for formal shoes that blend class with comfort.
Specifications:
- Textured leather upper
- Cushioned insole for comfort
- Slip-resistant sole
- Elegant design for formal occasions
- Lace-up closure for a secure fit
The Metro Men Maroon Textured Formal Leather Derbys are a stylish alternative to traditional black formal shoes. These shoes feature a deep maroon color that adds sophistication to any formal outfit. Made with high-quality leather, they offer durability and long-lasting wear. The sleek design and sturdy outsole make these shoes perfect for business meetings, weddings, and formal dinners.
Specifications:
- Textured leather upper
- Cushioned insole for comfort
- Sturdy outsole for durability
- Lace-up closure for a snug fit
- Ideal for formal events
Mochi’s Grey & Black Solid Leather Formal Shoes combine unique design with everyday practicality. These shoes are perfect for professionals who want something different from the usual black or brown options. Made from premium leather, the shoes offer excellent durability and comfort. The grey-black combination makes them versatile, suitable for both formal office settings and semi-formal events.
Specifications:
- Solid leather upper
- Cushioned footbed for comfort
- Unique grey and black design
- Durable rubber sole
- Lace-up closure for secure fit
Red Chief’s Brown Leather Boat Shoes offer the perfect blend of casual style and comfort. These shoes are crafted from premium leather, making them durable and comfortable for everyday wear. Their boat-shoe design gives them a laid-back vibe, making them ideal for casual outings, vacations, or even a relaxed day at work. The non-slip sole ensures you stay steady on your feet while the cushioned footbed provides all-day comfort.
Specifications:
- Premium leather upper
- Non-slip sole for added stability
- Cushioned footbed for comfort
- Classic boat shoe design
- Slip-on style for convenience
Carlton London’s Leather Derbys Shoes offer timeless elegance with a modern twist. These shoes are crafted from high-quality leather, providing both durability and comfort. The sleek design makes them perfect for formal occasions, while the cushioned insole ensures that you can wear them all day without discomfort. Ideal for men who want a balance of style and function in their footwear.
Specifications:
- High-quality leather upper
- Cushioned insole for comfort
- Lace-up design for a secure fit
- Durable sole for long-lasting wear
- Perfect for formal settings
Aldo’s Leopaul Men Textured Leather Formal Loafers are designed for men who prefer slip-on shoes with a touch of luxury. These loafers feature a textured leather finish that adds an element of sophistication to any formal outfit. The slip-on design is convenient for quick wear, while the cushioned footbed ensures comfort throughout the day. These loafers are ideal for business meetings, formal events, or even casual Fridays at the office.
Specifications:
- Textured leather upper
- Cushioned footbed for all-day comfort
- Slip-on design for convenience
- Durable outsole for traction
- Stylish, versatile design
Rosso Brunello’s Textured Formal Loafers offer a luxurious feel with a contemporary design. These shoes are perfect for men who appreciate refined, stylish shoes for formal occasions. The textured leather upper gives these loafers a polished look, while the cushioned footbed ensures they’re comfortable for extended wear. With their slip-on style and elegant design, these loafers are a must-have for any formal wardrobe.
Specifications:
- Textured leather upper
- Cushioned footbed for comfort
- Slip-on design for ease of use
- Durable outsole for traction
- Ideal for formal wear
The Hush Puppies Men Leather Horsebit Loafers are designed for those seeking a comfortable yet stylish option for both formal and casual settings. These loafers feature a horsebit detail on the upper, adding a touch of sophistication to their design. Made from high-quality leather, they’re perfect for long days at the office or weekend outings. The cushioned insole and flexible design ensure a comfortable fit throughout the day.
Specifications:
- High-quality leather upper
- Horsebit detail for added style
- Cushioned insole for comfort
- Slip-on design for convenience
- Suitable for both formal and casual wear
Bugatti’s Livorno Flex Evo Leather Derbys offer a premium blend of style and comfort. These formal shoes are made from soft, high-quality leather that adapts to your foot shape, providing maximum comfort. The Flex Evo technology in the sole ensures flexibility, making these shoes ideal for those long office hours or formal events. These shoes are perfect for men who appreciate both style and function in their footwear.
Specifications:
- Soft leather upper for comfort
- Flex Evo sole for flexibility
- Cushioned insole for long-lasting comfort
- Lace-up closure for a secure fit
- Ideal for formal events
Regal’s Textured Lightweight Leather Loafers are designed for the modern man who values style and comfort. These loafers feature a textured leather upper and a lightweight design, making them perfect for everyday wear. The cushioned footbed provides comfort, while the slip-on style ensures easy wearability. These loafers are versatile enough for both casual outings and semi-formal occasions.
Specifications:
- Textured leather upper
- Lightweight design for ease of wear
- Cushioned footbed for comfort
- Slip-on style for convenience
- Suitable for casual and semi-formal occasions
Also Read: Best men's casual footwear: Top picks from Kosher, Esmee, Wixom and more at up to 70%
How to Find the Perfect Product:
When choosing the best branded shoes for men, it’s important to consider your lifestyle and the occasions you’ll be wearing the shoes for. Leather shoes for men offer a timeless, sophisticated look for formal events, while casual branded shoes for men, like loafers or boat shoes, are ideal for relaxed settings. Look for shoes that offer comfort, durability, and versatility. If you're attending formal events regularly, opt for polished derbys or formal loafers. For casual days, boat shoes or lightweight loafers are excellent choices.
Also Read: Best formal shoes for men: Top 10 picks for style and comfort
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
FAQs on Branded Shoes for Men
- What is the price range for branded leather shoes for men?
Branded leather shoes typically range between INR 2,000 to INR 10,000, depending on the brand and craftsmanship.
- What features should I look for in formal shoes for men?
Key features to look for include genuine leather, cushioned insoles for comfort, durable soles for traction, and a classic, timeless design.
- Are loafers suitable for formal occasions?
Yes, leather loafers with a sleek design, such as the Aldo or Rosso Brunello loafers, are perfect for formal occasions and can be paired with business suits.
- What makes boat shoes a good casual option?
Boat shoes like the Red Chief Leather Boat Shoes offer a laid-back, stylish design and are perfect for casual outings, weekend wear, or even relaxed office settings.
- Which brands offer the best combination of style and comfort?
Brands like Bugatti, Aldo, and Hush Puppies are known for combining stylish designs with superior comfort, making them great choices for both formal and casual wear.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.