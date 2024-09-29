Best men's casual footwear: Top picks from Kosher, Esmee, Wixom and more at up to 70% off at myntra bff’24

The right casual wear can make so much difference to an outfit and ensure comfort throughout the day. Find exciting casual wear options from leading brands such as Wixom, Esmee, and Kosher, among others, and shop styles that appeal to your sense of fashion at Myntra BFF'24. With their runway designs, colours, and materials, you get the best shoes with which you will be able to balance skills and fashion on any summer occasion. Mens casual footwear on Myntra

Be it casual wear, daily wear sneakers, or loafers for smart outings, choosing the right footwear is a crucial decision. This article comprises the best casual options for the gentlemen, featuring key features, tips on styling, care and maintenance tips, and gives out some amazing deals that you could avail of with discounts up to 70% during the Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2024. Step into comfort and style at Myntra BFF'24 as you glance through these top picks that also serve functionality with great fashion. Get the best savings ever on fashionable footwear at the biggest Myntra BFF'24 sale, and do not be left behind in transforming your wardrobe.

Top Picks in Men’s Casual Footwear

Explore the top steal deals on men’s footwear below at this Myntra sale:

For informal occasions, the Wixom Men's Colorblocked Sneakers are a fashionable yet cosy option. These sneakers are available at a great discount during Myntra BFF'24. Black sneakers with lace-up and standard-style embellishments will look great with whatever outfit one is wearing. The textured outsole provides superior durability and grip, while the cushioned footbed assures comfort all day. These sneakers are good to work in semi-dressy settings to casual settings and can be worn with everything from jeans and chinos to slim-fit pants.



Key Features:

Stylish Colourblocked Design

Comfortable Cushioned Footbed

Durable Textured Outsole

Versatile for Any Outfit

Can be paired with Avoid pairing with Jeans Formal Trousers Chinos Dress Shoes Casual T-Shirts Shorts



The ideal balance of fashion and comfort can be found in the Esmee Men's Synthetic Leather Sneakers, available now at Myntra BFF'24. These elegant black sneakers have a synthetic leather material that elevates any casual ensemble. They are slip-on styled. The patterned and textured outsole offers durability and grip, while the cushioned footbed offers the best possible comfort. They look well with jeans or chinos for an easygoing, sophisticated look that is perfect for daily wear.



Key Features:

Sleek Slip-On Style

Comfortable Cushioned Footbed

Versatile for Daily Wear

Can be paired with Avoid pairing with Casual T-Shirts Formal Attire Shorts Dress Pants Jeans Activewear

The Kosher Men's Shoe-Style Sandals are made to be comfortable and stylish all in one. These sturdy synthetic leather sandals with velcro closure provide a snug fit for daily wear. They are black in colour. There is added cushioning on the footbed for that extra comfort, and the rubber outsole provides the durability and grip needed for any ground. They need not be formal shoes; instead, they can be worn while wearing jeans, shorts or casual pants – perfect for casual days. Built using eco-friendly materials, they provide a contemporary, vibrant element to your selection of shoes. These sandals are perfect for casual days and are available at huge discounts during Myntra BFF'24.



Key Features:

Eco-Friendly Synthetic Leather

Comfortable Cushioned Footbed

Secure Velcro Closure

Durable Rubber Outsole

Can be paired with Avoid pairing with Jeans Formal Attire Shorts Dress Shoes Casual Pants Business Formals

The Roadster Lifestyle Co. Men's Black Round Toe sneakers will enhance your casual outfit and can be grabbed at exciting prices during Myntra BFF'24. These stylish black PU sneakers with a traditional lace-up design are ideal for everyday wear. All-day activities are made more comfortable by the cushioned footbed and the enhanced support and durability of the EVA outsole. These adaptable sneakers are a great option if you're looking to dress up for a casual day out or add some style to your ensemble. They are very easy to maintain; just use a dry towel to brush off any dust to keep them looking wonderful. Take advantage of discounts of up to 70%!



Key Features:

Stylish PU Upper

Comfortable Cushioned Footbed

Durable EVA Outsole

Classic Lace-Up Design

Can be paired with Avoid pairing with Casual T-Shirts Formal Trousers Joggers Business Suits Jeans Activewear

The Kook N Keech Men's Colourblocked Lace-raise Sneakers can help you raise your casual game during Myntra BFF'24. These fashionable lace-up details and synthetic uppers make these black mid-top sneakers ideal for informal events and daily wear. The textured TPR outsole delivers durability and grip for firm steps, while the cushioned footbed ensures comfort throughout the day. These sneakers look great with jeans or joggers because of their stylish design and cosy fit. They give off a cool, casual vibe. They are long-lasting and made of high-quality materials, making them simple to maintain.



Key Features:

Trendy Colourblocked Design

Comfortable Cushioned Footbed

Durable Textured TPR Outsole

Stylish Mid-Top Style

Can be paired with Avoid pairing with Casual T-Shirts Formal Trousers Joggers Business Suits Jeans Activewear

Here&Now Men's Loafers will elevate your casual look and are available at discounted prices during Myntra BFF'24. These black slip-on loafers are perfect for daily wear because of their regular styling and sophisticated, modern design. With their synthetic upper and padded footbed, they offer optimal comfort for prolonged use. Perfect for a variety of events, the textured and patterned outsole offers durability and grip. They simply need basic maintenance, such as air drying, deodorising, and wiping with a clean cloth. These loafers are a flexible addition to any wardrobe, perfect for dressing up or down. Get them now to upgrade your laid-back style at savings of up to 70%!



Key Features:

Sophisticated Slip-On Design

Comfortable Padded Footbed

Durable Textured Outsole

Versatile for Various Occasions

Can be paired with Avoid pairing with Casual T-Shirts Formal Trousers Joggers Business Suits Jeans Activewear



The Mast & Harbour Men's Suede Driving Shoes can help you look put together and stylish. With their smooth slip-on style and round toe, these cream-coloured driving shoes are ideal for a polished yet carefree appearance. They have an opulent feel due to their superior suede construction, and an upholstered footbed makes them comfortable to wear all day. These are perfect for driving or informal outings because of the great grip provided by the rough and patterned outsole. These shoes are a fashionable accent to any wardrobe and require no upkeep—just give them a gentle wipe down with a clean cloth. Available at up to 70% off during Myntra BFF'24, they have an opulent feel due to their superior suede construction, and make them comfortable to wear all day.

Key Features:

Luxurious Suede Construction

Comfortable Upholstered Footbed

Reliable Grip Outsole

Polished Slip-On Style

Can be paired with Avoid pairing with Chinos Athletic Wear Causal Trousers Formals Light-Colored Jeans Shorts

The Killer Men's Suede Slip-On Loafers will add flair to your shoe collection. Available now at Myntra BFF'24, these black loafers are ideal for casual, fashionable use because of their easy slip-on style and traditional round toe. Their plush suede design gives them an opulent feel, and the padded footbed guarantees optimal comfort for activities throughout the day. They are appropriate for both laid-back get-togethers and casual excursions because of the textured PVC outsole, which increases traction and durability. These shoes go great with jeans, chinos, or even shorts because of their adaptable style. Savour carefree style and get them now for up to 70% discount!



Key Features:

Chic Slip-On Design

Plush Suede Material

Comfortable Padded Footbed

Durable Textured Outsole

Can be paired with Avoid pairing with Smart-Casual Blazers Athletic Shorts Jeans Suits Shorts Heavy Work Boots

A classy complement to your shoe collection, available at amazing prices during Myntra BFF'24, present the Server Men's Loafers. These brown loafers are easy to wear for any occasion thanks to their comfortable slip-on build and timeless round toe. In addition to providing a professional appearance, the synthetic leather upper and padded footbed also guarantee comfort all day. Ideal for semi-formal and casual occasions, the outsole's design and texture offer superior traction. To maintain their new appearance, just wipe them down with a clean, dry cloth and use a branded leather conditioner. SHop now at Myntra BFF’24 sale.



Key Features:

Elegant Slip-On Design

Comfortable Padded Footbed

Stylish Synthetic Leather Upper

Superior Traction Outsole

Can be paired with Avoid pairing with Tailored Shorts Heavy Duty Work Gear Chinos Athletic Wear Blazers Baggy or Oversized Clothing



The Kosher Men's Ethnic Comfortable Sandals offer comfort and style, available at a massive discount via Myntra BFF’24 sale. With an efficient velcro fastening and a synthetic leather upper, these brown sandals provide a snug fit for all-day usage. Outstanding comfort is offered by the cushioned footbed, which makes them ideal for laid-back get-togethers and informal excursions. Your walking experience is improved by the patterned TPR outsole, which provides durability and grip on a variety of surfaces. These shoes are perfect because they mix style and usefulness, making them perfect for wearing with casual or ethnic clothing. Get up to 70% discount right now at the biggest Myntra BFF'24 sale of the year!



Key Features:

Snug Velcro Fastening

Comfortable Cushioned Footbed

Durable Patterned TPR Outsole

Versatile for Ethnic Wear

Can be paired with Avoid pairing with Casual or Ethnic Outfits Formal Attire Shorts or Capris Heavy Winter Clothing Lightweight Summer Fabrics Thick Denim

What to consider when buying Men's Casual Footwear



When buying men's casual footwear, keep these factors in mind for the best choice at the Myntra BFF'24:

Comfort: Prioritize shoes with good cushioning, arch support, and breathable materials, especially for long wear, perfect for staying active during BFF'24 events.

Prioritize shoes with good cushioning, arch support, and breathable materials, especially for long wear, perfect for staying active during BFF'24 events. Fit: Try on shoes with the socks you plan to wear. Ensure there's enough room in the toe box and the heel fits snugly, so you're ready for any BFF'24 adventure.

Try on shoes with the socks you plan to wear. Ensure there's enough room in the toe box and the heel fits snugly, so you're ready for any BFF'24 adventure. Material: Choose materials that match your needs. Leather, canvas, and synthetic options offer varying levels of durability and style, making sure



Conclusion

Purchasing appropriate casual footwear is crucial for any man who wants to add flair to his clothes. You may find the ideal pair to go with every outfit or event, with styles ranging from the sporty Wixom Men's Colourblocked Sneakers to the elegant Mast & Harbour Men's Suede Driving Shoes. Every choice blends comfort, toughness, and adaptability to make sure you feel as good as you look. As you consider your options, make sure to make the best use of a limited-time 70% discount on quality footwear during Myntra BFF'24. You can go out with confidence when you have chosen the right casual footwear that complements your personality and is one that you can comfortably wear all the time.





