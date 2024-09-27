Best men's casual wear from Rare Rabbit, Gant, Snitch and more on Myntra

Discover top picks in men’s casual wear from brands like Rare Rabbit, GANT, and Snitch during Myntra BFF'24. These brands offer trendy options for every occasion be it a laid-back weekend vibe or a smart-casual workwear. Best men's casual wear from Rare Rabbit, Gant, Snitch and more

Prepare to spice up your wardrobe without draining your savings. With the Myntra Big Fashion Festival, you can improve your attire with special deals on top-notch men's brands famous for their high quality and modern style. Let's delve into some essentials from each brand.

Rare Rabbit Casual Wear: Stylish Yet Effortless

During the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale of 2024, Rare Rabbit's collection stands out for its current, clean designs, ideal for casual or semi-formal gatherings. Mixing high-end fabrics with distinct cuts, Rare Rabbit gives you a range of multi-functional items to upgrade your wardrobe.



Top Picks from Rare Rabbit:

Looking for a versatile wardrobe staple? Rare Rabbit's Solid Polo T-Shirts have got you. These old-style polo shirts are all about getting the perfect balance between comfort and style. The pure cotton fabric is very comfortable and breathable, making the shirt nice to the skin. They can be your go-to clothes for casual Fridays when you want to relax and be comfortable yet look presentable and stylish. The solid colours make them easy to pair with various bottoms, thus giving you multiple sets with just one t-shirt. The minimalist design adds value to the brand and is Rare Rabbit's signature. Rare Rabbits solid polo t-shirts are simple yet elegant and are sure to become your personal favourite for effortless casual style. Check out Men Rings-4 Slim Fit Solid Polo Collar T-Shirt.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Chino shorts and boat shoes Athletic shorts or sweatpants Dark wash jeans and white sneakers Formal dress pants Khaki trousers and loafers Overly bright or patterned bottoms

Key Highlights:

Material: Premium cotton for comfort and durability

Premium cotton for comfort and durability Design: Classic polo collar and button placket

Classic polo collar and button placket Fit: Contemporary cut suitable for various body types

Contemporary cut suitable for various body types Versatility: Appropriate for casual and smart-casual occasions

Appropriate for casual and smart-casual occasions Colour Options: Available in a range of solid, versatile hues

Rare Rabbit's Checked Casual Shirts add a little style to your casual closet. These shirts smoothly go with your weekend getaways and even with your office days because they just have the perfect balance. The natural stripe pattern makes them look timeless in a classic way and the fabric provides it with the comfort of being tired all day. If you're a guy who loves taking time off for brunch on the weekends, there's no doubt that these shirts are must-have items. The shirts obviously make a statement, but it's the tailoring and the Rare Rabbit branding that lift them above the basics and into an art form. The classic check pattern gives them a timeless appeal, while the soft cotton fabric ensures all-day comfort. Whether you're heading to a weekend brunch or a casual meetup with friends, these shirts have got you covered. Check out Men Penza Regular Fit Windowpane Checks Opaque Checked Shirt.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Slim-fit jeans or chinos Formal trousers or dress shoes Casual loafers or sneakers

Key Highlights:

Material: 100% cotton

100% cotton Fit: Regular fit with a modern cut

Regular fit with a modern cut Collar: Button-down collar for a neat appearance

Button-down collar for a neat appearance Pattern: Various check designs available

Various check designs available Pockets: Single chest pocket

Single chest pocket Cuffs: Adjustable button cuffs for versatility

Want to make a difference with a touch of colour or design in particular? Start with Rare Rabbit's Printed Casual Shirts. They are analogous to the trend; these unique shirts have minimalistic prints on them, just enough for them to be extravagant and shiny yet classy and elegant. The light-weight texture of the materials makes them good for warm weather, too. Their design allows them to be used on many occasions. There's a print for every taste. If you like abstract patterns or maybe tiny geometric designs, you can choose from various options. Rare Rabbit's Print Casual Shirts are a modern take on the concept of quiet elegance; a must add-on to your everyday wear. Check out Men Comfort Floral Printed Casual Shirt.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Slim-fit jeans or chinos Formal trousers or dress shoes Casual sneakers or loafers

Key Highlights:

Design: Bold print with a regular fit

Bold print with a regular fit Fabric: Soft, breathable cotton

Soft, breathable cotton Colour Options: Blue, black



Top Picks from GANT: Timeless and Contemporary:

GANT is synonymous with effortless elegance. Known for its smart casual pieces, GANT’s collection during Myntra BFF'24 brings a perfect mix of comfort and timeless style. Whether you need a wardrobe upgrade for the office or a casual meet-up, GANT has something for every occasion.

GANT Logo Sweatshirts stand out for their combination of comfort and timeless design. Made of a cotton-polyester blend, the sweatshirts are lightweight and soft; they perform well regardless of the weather. The easily recognisable GANT logo adds a brand identity to the sweatshirt, which, in turn, will be available in different colours, also characterised by a splendid ribbed crew neck, hoodie-style turned inside out, and tight cuff at the bottom. The regular fit design provides room for movement, making it versatile for both casual and weekend purposes. With the long wear and unfading look, GANT logo sweatshirts give a new dimension to casual style. Buy Men Sweatshirt from GANT at Myntra BFF’24 today.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Slim-fit jeans or chinos Formal trousers or dress shoes Casual sneakers or loafers

Key Highlights:

Design: Signature GANT logo with a clean, classic look

Signature GANT logo with a clean, classic look Fabric: Cotton blend for warmth and comfort

Cotton blend for warmth and comfort Colour Options: Available in navy, grey, and black

GANT Regular Striped T-shirts are the best of both worlds, combining old-school design with contemporary comfort. These tees are manufactured with pure cotton that assures a soft and breathable touch to the skin. The regular fit gives the most relaxing form that is appropriate for all body types. The sailor stripes, which can be found in all colour combinations, provide the classic look. The t-shirts also noticeably include a ribbed crew neck and short sleeves, which continue to bring a warm-weather vibe. The mention of the GANT logo is subtle and harmonious with the rest of the design. The T-shirts are universal you can wear them daily or for weekend getaways. Buy a GANT regular-fit t-shirt at Myntra BFF’24 today.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Slim-fit chinos or shorts Oversized trousers or bulky footwear Casual sneakers or moccasins

Key Highlights:

Design: Classic stripes with GANT logo

Fabric: Soft cotton

Colour Options: Navy, white, red

The GANT Men Blue and White Striped Regular Fit Casual Shirt is about as American as a shirt can get when it comes to American sportswear. The t-shirt is made out of high-grade cotton, which ensures that it is both comfortable and durable. The blue and white striped pattern brings out its possibility to be used at different places. The button-down collar is a signature GANT detail that is the way of the shirt and keeps the collar intact no matter what. The regular fit of this shirt creates a nice and comfortable silhouette, while the full sleeves with buttoned cuffs give a touch of elegance. This shirt is a perfect fit for those people who would want to be spotted in a smart casual outfit that can easily be changed from day to evening.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Navy chinos and brown loafers Striped or heavily patterned bottoms Light wash jeans and white sneakers Formal suit trousers Khaki shorts and boat shoes sweatpants or athletic shorts

Key Highlights:

Pattern: Classic blue and white stripes for a timeless appeal

Classic blue and white stripes for a timeless appeal Fit: Regular fit suitable for various body types

Regular fit suitable for various body types Material: Premium cotton for comfort and durability

Premium cotton for comfort and durability Versatility: Can be dressed up or down for different occasions

GANT Slim Fit Chinos offer a contemporary spin on what otherwise would be called a traditional menswear basic. A cotton-elastane blend is the primary component of these specific chinos, which not only provide flexibility but also give comfort to the person who wears them. The cut of the chinos is slim-fit, which makes it look modern and, at the same time, gives you full movement. The outstanding chinos have zip fly and button closures, belt loops, and numerous pockets added for multi-functional use. The fabric will undergo some special wash method, which is the reason for giving it a soft touch and a worn-out appearance. These chinos are compatible with any kind of scene, with the corporate casual office as well as with the weekend getaways. Buy this GANT Slim Fit Chino at Myntra BFF’24 at an amazing price.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Polo shirts or casual button-downs Athletic shoes or bulky footwear Casual loafers or moccasins

Key Highlights:

Design: Slim-fit for a tailored look

Slim-fit for a tailored look Fabric: High-quality cotton

High-quality cotton Colour Options: Beige, navy, khaki

The GANT Cotton Knit Sweater is a combination of a timeless style updated with the modern feel of comfort. It is a special cotton sweater that comes with the traits of being washable, soft, and breathable so that the sweater is wearable in all seasons. The regular fit gives a proper outline that goes with many body profiles. The garment's main colour is black, but it comes in many other shades as well. It has a short ribbed crew neck, cuffs, and hem, which not only give a secure fit but also last a bit longer. The GANT logo is barely noticeable on the chest, thus a small hint of the brand. This fabric can be paired up with different clothes in order to have a casual or business look, which makes it a highly flexible element of a wardrobe.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Chinos or dark jeans Baggy pants or overly casual footwear Chelsea boots or casual sneakers

Key Highlights:

Design: Classic knit with ribbed details

Classic knit with ribbed details Fabric: Soft cotton for comfort

Soft cotton for comfort Colour Options: Navy, grey, black





Top Picks from Snitch: Bold, Fun, and Trendy

If you love experimenting with bold prints and vibrant designs, Snitch's casual wear collection at Myntra BFF'24 is perfect for you. Snitch is all about keeping up with the latest trends without breaking the bank. If you love experimenting with bold prints and vibrant designs, Snitch’s casual wear collection is perfect for you. Their edgy designs and affordable pricing make them a top contender for your Myntra BFF'24 shopping spree.

Snitch Printed Graphic T-shirts offer a bold and expressive style for those who love to make a statement. These tees feature unique, eye-catching graphics printed on soft, breathable cotton fabric, ensuring all-day comfort. The slim fit design enhances your silhouette, while the variety of graphic prints allows you to showcase your personality. Perfect for casual outings, these t-shirts pair well with jeans, joggers, or shorts. The durable print quality ensures the designs stay vibrant even after multiple washes. Available in various sizes, these versatile tees can be dressed up with a jacket for a smart-casual look or worn alone for a relaxed, trendy appearance. Buy this trendy Snitch Men Printed Drop-Shoulder Sleeves T-shirtat Myntra BFF’24 at a massive discount.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Slim-fit jeans or joggers Formal trousers Sneakers or casual loafers Oversized blazers

Key Highlights:

Design: Bold graphic prints

Bold graphic prints Fabric: Soft cotton for comfort

Soft cotton for comfort Colour Options: Various graphic prints

Snitch Joggers offer a perfect blend of comfort and style for the modern man. Crafted from a soft cotton blend fabric, these joggers provide all-day comfort without compromising on aesthetics. The tapered fit with elasticated ankles creates a sleek silhouette, while the drawstring waistband ensures a secure and adjustable fit. Available in a variety of colours, these joggers feature side pockets for convenience and a small branded tag for subtle style. The versatile design makes them suitable for various casual occasions, from lounging at home to running errands or meeting friends for a casual outing.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Graphic T-shirts or casual hoodies Formal footwear Sneakers or slides

Key Highlights:

Design: Tapered fit with drawstring closure

Tapered fit with drawstring closure Fabric: Stretchable and breathable

Stretchable and breathable Colour Options: Available in black, olive, and grey

The Snitch Striped Crew Neck T-shirt combines classic style with modern comfort. Crafted from soft, pure cotton, this tee offers excellent breathability for all-day wear. The slim fit design flatters various body types, while the clean striped pattern adds a touch of sophistication to your casual wardrobe. The crew neck provides a timeless look, and the short sleeves make it perfect for warm weather or layering. Available in versatile color combinations like black and grey, this t-shirt easily pairs with jeans, chinos, or shorts. Ideal for everyday wear, casual outings, or laid-back office environments, it offers both style and comfort in one package.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Slim-fit jeans or joggers Formal trousers Sneakers or casual loafers Oversized blazers

Key Highlights:

Design: Minimalist stripes

Minimalist stripes Fabric: Pure cotton for breathability

Pure cotton for breathability Colour Options: Black, grey

The Snitch Printed Casual Shirt is a standout piece for the fashion-forward man. Featuring bold, vibrant prints, this shirt adds a pop of personality to any outfit. The regular fit ensures comfort without sacrificing style, while the lightweight fabric keeps you cool and comfortable all day. Suitable for semi-formal events or casual outings, this versatile shirt can be dressed up or down with ease. The unique prints range from subtle patterns to eye-catching designs, allowing you to express your individual style. Pair it with chinos and loafers for a smart-casual look, or wear it open over a plain tee with jeans for a more relaxed vibe. Check out this Classic Printed Casual Shirt, available at a massive discount at Myntra BFF’24.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Slim-fit chinos Athletic shoes or overly baggy pants Casual loafers or boots

Key Highlights:

Design: Bold print with a casual fit

Bold print with a casual fit Fabric: Lightweight fabric for comfort

Lightweight fabric for comfort Colour Options: Various prints available

What to Consider When Buying Men's Casual Wear?

When shopping for men's casual wear during Myntra Big Fashion Festival, keep these factors in mind to ensure you get the best value:

Fabric Quality: Look for high-quality materials that offer comfort and durability.

Look for high-quality materials that offer comfort and durability. Fit: Choose styles that complement your body type and personal preference.

Choose styles that complement your body type and personal preference. Versatility : Opt for pieces that can be easily mixed and matched with your existing wardrobe.

: Opt for pieces that can be easily mixed and matched with your existing wardrobe. Brand Reputation: Stick to known brands like Rare Rabbit, GANT, and Snitch for assured quality. These are offered at Myntra BFF'24.

Stick to known brands like Rare Rabbit, GANT, and Snitch for assured quality. These are offered at Myntra BFF'24. Care Instructions: Check if the garment is easy to maintain to ensure longevity.

Check if the garment is easy to maintain to ensure longevity. Occasion: Consider where you'll be wearing the item most often and choose accordingly.

Consider where you'll be wearing the item most often and choose accordingly. Colour and Pattern: Select colours and patterns that suit your personal style and are easy to coordinate.

Select colours and patterns that suit your personal style and are easy to coordinate. Seasonal Appropriateness:Choose fabrics and styles suitable for the current season or climate. You will find plenty of options at Myntra Big Fashion Festival.



Conclusion

Whether you prefer the timeless styles of GANT, the bold flair of Snitch, or the modern sophistication of Rare Rabbit, Myntra BFF'24 has you covered with unbeatable discounts. Make sure to grab these stylish picks and redefine your casual wardrobe. Shopping during Myntra BFF'24 not only ensures you’re getting top-tier fashion but also stays budget-friendly!

FAQs on Best Men's Casual Wear from Myntra What are the best casual wear pieces for men? Rare Rabbit’s polos, GANT’s sweatshirts, and Snitch’s graphic tees are perfect for casual occasions, especially during Myntra BFF'24.

Can I wear GANT for a smart-casual look? Absolutely! GANT’s collection, especially their polos and shirts, offers a perfect balance of casual and sophisticated, making it a great choice for Myntra BFF'24.

Is Snitch a good brand for casual wear? Yes! Snitch offers trendy, bold, and affordable casual pieces that are great for everyday wear.

How do Snitch's oversized t-shirts fit compared to regular sizes? Snitch's oversized t-shirts are designed to have a looser, more relaxed fit. Consider sizing down if you prefer a less exaggerated oversized look

What's the best way to care for a linen blend shirt from Rare Rabbit? Generally, it's best to wash linen blend shirts in cold water, avoid using bleach, and air dry to maintain their shape and texture. Always check the specific care instructions on the garment label, especially when shopping during Myntra BFF'24

