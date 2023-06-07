Janhvi Kapoor, Kendall Jenner to Tara Sutaria, celeb-approved bikini trends you must follow in the 2023 summer

Summers are finally upon us, meaning it is time to pull out your bikinis and gear up for a much-needed beach vacation. While having a blast during the summer holidays is on all our minds, keeping your wardrobe on point should also be a priority. So, we decided to help you out. We have been keeping an eye on your favourite celebrities and the swimwear trends they have been following to help you incorporate the style into your wardrobe. From classic printed bikinis to sequinned swimwear and the popular crocheted set, we have the best recommendations to help you experiment freely. So, fill your cart and revamp your collection with these styles for a stylish summer 2023.

Celeb-approved bikini trends for Summer 2023

The head-turner crochet bikinis

Celebrity-approved bikini trends you must follow in the 2023 summer. (Instagram)

The head-turner crochet bikinis for Summer 2023. (Instagram)

The 70's crochet trend has captured Gen-Z's attention, and it is making its way into your swimwear shelves. Therefore, it is time you got your hands on one of these trending style statements for your beach getaway. Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, Janhvi Kapoor, and Alaya F are some of the celebrities who have embraced this trend. Go for bright colours and playful patterns to make a perfect lounging look for the summer.

Seashell-embellished bikinis

The seashell-embellished bikini for summer 2023. (Instagram)

This summer, go full mermaid style. Moreover, this trend makes more sense with the release of the live-action film The Little Mermaid. Take inspiration from Tara Sutaria's seashell-embellished bikini to amp up your wardrobe. Style the statement-making look with standout jewellery pieces and minimal makeup.

Shimmery sequinned bikinis

The shimmery sequinned bikinis for summer 2023. (Instagram)

Sequins have been dominating our wardrobes for several years now. It is time you incorporated them in your swimwear collection, and Dua Lipa and Janhvi Kapoor back our claim because you shouldn't be skimping on the glam quotient even while chilling on the beach. Take inspiration from the two divas and invest in some shimmering sequin embellished bikini for your next seaside outing.

Classic print bikinis

The classic print bikinis for summer 2023. (Instagram)

Playing with prints is a fool-proof way to make a simple beach outing a style moment. Ananya Panday, Kendall Jenner and Janhvi Kapoor seem to agree with us. From gingham to floral and tropical patterns, prints elevate your outfit without any additional effort. You can always style the look with a matching shirt and quirky jewellery like Ananya or keep it simple like Kendall and Janhvi.

Neon-coloured bikinis

The neon-coloured bikinis for summer 2023. (Instagram)

Take hints from Janhvi Kapoor and make your beach getaway memorable with neon colours. While Janhvi wears a neon green bikini in this look, you can always opt for the popping pink to embrace the Barbiecore era. Neon colours brighten up your beach look and will require minimum effort in styling. Just appropriate amounts of sunscreen, messy beach waves and some dainty jewellery, and you are ready to go.

Monotone bikinis

Monotone bikinis for Summer 2023. (Instagram)

Solid bikinis are a fail-safe option on the beach. You can experiment with varying colours while sticking with classic swimsuit silhouettes. It can be a bold red shade or sunshine yellow like Rakul Preet Singh's bikinis or Ananya Panday's lemon yellow look.

