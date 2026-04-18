Bipasha Basu in red bikini on 1998 magazine cover wows internet: 'Not just hot but also ahead of time'

A vintage magazine cover featuring a young Bipasha Basu has resurfaced. Decades before 'Instagram face' or the social media obsession with the 'baddie' aesthetic, Bipasha was setting a standard that fans now say was 'decades ahead of its time'. Also read | When Bipasha Basu revealed fitness secrets for her toned body: 'My favourite is going to gym for weight training'

1998 called, and it’s still obsessed with Bipasha Basu. Here's how social media is reacting to her Elle India cover, which turned 28 in April. (Instagram/ Diet Sabya and Bipasha Basu)

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The revival began when the fashion watchdog Diet Sabya shared Bipasha Basu's April 1998 Elle India cover with the caption, “Remember when the girlies wanted to be Bips (Bipasha) so bad.”

The response was instantaneous, evolving from a simple nostalgia trip into a widespread celebration of South Asian beauty and Bipasha’s singular impact on the industry. Bipasha, who turned 47 in January 2026, was around 19 when the photos were taken.

Bipasha’s look: a masterclass in '90s minimalism

Her appearance on the cover serves as a time capsule of high-fashion minimalism. At the height of her modelling career — years before her Bollywood debut in Ajnabee (2001) — Bipasha brought a raw, athletic energy to Elle India's 'swimsuit special' issue.

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{{^usCountry}} The model-turned-actor wore a classic red-and-white string bikini with a geometric print. The bold crimson hue contrasted sharply against the cool turquoise of the water background. In a nod to late-'90s styling, Bipasha wore a metallic silver armlet (baajuband) on her left bicep, adding a touch of Indie-chic to the beachwear look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The model-turned-actor wore a classic red-and-white string bikini with a geometric print. The bold crimson hue contrasted sharply against the cool turquoise of the water background. In a nod to late-'90s styling, Bipasha wore a metallic silver armlet (baajuband) on her left bicep, adding a touch of Indie-chic to the beachwear look. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Her look leaned into the 'wet hair' trend, with her hair pulled back to highlight her facial structure. Bipasha's makeup focused on the eyes — piercing and framed by thin, era-appropriate brows — while keeping the rest of the palette neutral to highlight her natural skin tone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her look leaned into the 'wet hair' trend, with her hair pulled back to highlight her facial structure. Bipasha's makeup focused on the eyes — piercing and framed by thin, era-appropriate brows — while keeping the rest of the palette neutral to highlight her natural skin tone. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 'She walked so others could run' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 'She walked so others could run' {{/usCountry}}

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The comments section of Diet Sabya's post became a living archive of Bipasha’s influence, with Instagram users highlighting how she challenged colourism in an industry traditionally obsessed with fairness.

"I remember back in Calcutta (Kolkata) in those days we all loved how our ‘Ballygunge er (Ballygunge's) Bipasha’ had made everyone sit up and take notice of how the Indian skin tone actually looked and how it can be so ravishingly gorgeous," wrote one fan, touching on her roots.

The sentiment that Bipasha was a pioneer was echoed throughout the comments. A comment read, "Girl, what are you talking about? I still want to be Bipasha." Someone wrote, "Bips was and is that 'iconic brown baddie' and as a Bengali, she represents us, and we are proud of her always." Reflecting on Bipasha's legacy, a person wrote, "She walked so others could run..." A person also commented, "Not just hot but also ahead of time and a better actor than so many right now."

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Today, Bipasha has transitioned from the 'baddie' archetype to what fans affectionately call her 'mom era'. She frequently shares glimpses of her life with her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, and their daughter, Devi, born in 2022. However, as this Diet Sabya post proves, her status as the original 'dusky bombshell' who redefined Indian beauty standards remains untouched.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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