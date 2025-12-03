Birthday girl Konkona Sen Sharma's recent look in dark blue saree wows fans on Instagram

Actor Konkona Sen Sharma recently made an absolutely beautiful appearance on Instagram on Tuesday in a dark blue saree by Raw Mango. Konkona Sen Sharma recently posted a photo in Instagram, clad in a dark blue saree and subtle makeup.(Instagram/@konkona)

With subtle makeup, minimal accessories and hair left open, Konkona's look was nothing less than stunning.

Not only did she ace the photographs, but she also wrote a witty caption to go with the post. “On a terrace In a hotel Trying not to breathe The polluted air Pretending I do this Everyday,” she captioned her pictures.

All about Konkona's look

Draped in a traditional way with gold detailing across the pallu, Kankana's saree from Raw Mango surely turned heads.

The mono-coloured blouse added a more statement look. The blouse had lovely details - gold sequins embellished along the boat-shaped neckline and edge of the sleeves.

While her ensemble featured a host of minimal accessories from Vasundhara Jewellery, her hair and makeup was done by Pinky Singh.

Konkona's nude makeup indeed elevated her look as a whole. Dark-kohled eyes with a subtle hint of lipstick, and hair left open with an almost center-parted hair, she looked gorgeous.

Her look was styled by Damini Bela Das and the beautiful photographs were captured by Debarshi Sarkar.

The actor paired a pair of black heels, Kundan drop earrings and a few golden bangles on her right wrist. The golden ornaments against her dark blue saree, complemented her look like no other

Her pictures were also shared by her stylist, Damini.

Konkona's journey

Born to Bengali actor and director Aparna Sen and journalist Mukul Sharma, Konkona made her acting debut as an adult in the Bengali film Ek Je Aachhe Kanya in 2001. Shortly after, she played the lead role in Rituparno Ghosh's acclaimed film Titli in 2002, opposite Mithun Chakraborty and her mother Aparna Sen.

She has also appeared in leading Bollywood films including Wake Up Sid, Omkara, Life in a Metro, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Aaja Nachle and Luck by Chance among others.

Additionally, Konkona made her directorial debut with the drama A Death in the Gunj in 2017, which won her the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Director.