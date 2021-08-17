Bookmark Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor’s 'Rhea Ki Shaadi' look for ethnic events

Heralding the shaadi season in full swing, Bollywood producer Rhea Kapoor tied the knot recently with longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani at her father Anil Kapoor’s bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai and the pictures from the intimate ceremony have kept us hooked at Tinsel Town celebrities including Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula Kapoor served lewks. Raising the bar of ethnic goals a notch higher, the brother-sister duo were seen putting their sartorial feet forward in a cobalt blue kurta set and flaming red lehenga choli respectively at “RheaKiShaadi” and the fashionista in us can’t wait to recreate the sultry looks to slay at our next traditional outing.

Taking to their respective social media handles, Arjun and Anshula shared a glimpse of their ravishing attires at their cousin’s big day and fans were left swooning. The pictures flooding the Internet ever since, feature Arjun looking dapper in a cobalt blue arrow motif embroidered kurta teamed with a pair of white churidaar.

Completing his attire with a pair of brown leather shoes, Arjun accessorised his look with a finger ring, a wristwatch and a pair of sunglasses. On the other hand, Anshula stunned in a flaming red custom made lehenga set.

The lehenga came with self on self hand embroidery and was layered with a matching red dupatta that sported floral prints all over. Leaving her luscious curly tresses open on one side, Anshula accessorised her look with a pair of statement earrings, a finger ring and a red linear hand embroidered potli.

Wearing a dab of red lipstick, Anshula amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Both Arjun and Anshula captioned the picture, “Feeling cute, won’t delete later (sic)”.

Arjun’s cobalt blue kurta is credited to Indian designer Kunal Rawal’s eponymous label that boasts of being a luxury Indian contemporary brand. As for Anshula’s red lehenga, it was custom made by designer Arpita Mehta’s eponymous clothing brand known for minimalist yet fashion-forward ensembles which feature a seamless blend of ethnic and contemporary designs that enhances the feminine silhouette.

