Brahmastra screening: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan twin in black and denims

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s film Brahmastra released on September 9. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the fantasy adventure thriller also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film saw its first screening in the theatres on Friday. Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Kareena Kapoor was one of the first guests to step out of the theatres with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur as she made her way to her car after having experienced Brahmastra. The film is special in more ways than one – Alia and Ranbir fell in love on the sets of Brahmastra and got married recently in April. The couple are expecting their first child together.

Coming back to the Brahmastra screening – Kareena and Saif made for a picture-perfect pair as they twinned in classic black and denim combo. Kareena is aways up for comfort fashion and so was it for the screening as well. The actor looked super stunning in a dapper black hoodie with graphic prints in white and red, as she teamed it with a pair of blue comfy denims and white sneakers. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, looked dapper as ever as he twinned with his lady in the same shades. Saif looked amazing in a black T-shirt and a pair of blue denims. He further rounded off his look for the screening with brown shows. Kareena and Saif were accompanied by their son Taimur who showed up in a black T-shirt – twinning with mom and dad, and a pair of white comfy cotton trousers. Take a look at the picture-perfect family as they slayed fashion goals together, while posing for the paparazzi outside the theatre.

Kareena, Saif and Taimur posed for the cameras. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena looked happy and smiling as she posed and waved for the cameras outside. The actor wore her tresses into a clean bun and added tinted shades to her look. She carried her phone in one hand and let her no makeup look complement her casual attire.

Kareena waved at the paparazzi. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Produced on an estimated budget of 410 crores, Brahmastra is announced to be the first part of the upcoming trilogy.