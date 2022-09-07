Kareena Kapoor’s athleisure diaries are ‘fits and all things fab’

When it comes to blending style with sass and comfort, no one does it better than Kareena Kapoor. The actor keeps setting the fashion bar higher for us to conquer with her sartorial sense of fashion. From casual ensembles to formal attires to ethnic ensembles, Kareena’s fashion sense is drool-worthy as well as envy-inducing. Kareena’s athleisure diaries are also equally loved by her fans on Instagram. The actor is on a spree of making her fans drool with snippets from her fashion diaries sporting her athleisure collection, and they keep getting better by the day. Kareena, on Wednesday, shared a fresh set of pictures from one of her recent fashion photoshoots and sent her fans into a meltdown.

Kareena Kapoor’s athleisure diaries are proof that we can glam up our workout looks as well. The actor picked a pastel violet co-ord set for the pictures. In the pictures, Kareena can be seen decked up in a pastel violet sports bra and a pastel violet bodycon pencil skirt, glammed up with a black leather belt at the waist. Kareena added a cropped lavender jacket to her look and looked as stylish as ever as she posed for the cameras. The second set of pictures feature the actor looking as OG as ever in a black sports bra and a pair of contrasting pink joggers. For footwear, Kareena opted for white sneakers with pink and black details. “Fits and all things fab,” Kareena summed up her athleisure diaries. Take a look at her pictures here:

Kareena, for the first set of pictures, wore her tresses into a ponytail and added white sneakers to her look. For the second set of pictures, the actor accessorised her look in golden hoop earrings and decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.